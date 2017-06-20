Obituaries: William Beverly McGinn

William Beverly McGinn, 85, passed away on Thursday, June 15, 2017 at his home, surrounded by his family.

He leaves behind his loving wife of 62 years, Nancy (Norton) McGinn; His son, William McGinn and his wife, Elizabeth; His daughter, Deborah Mills and her husband, Kenneth; His son Tim McGinn and his wife, Adriana; His brother, Robert McGinn; His sisters, Betty Cassolino and Geraldine Trillo; His 7 Grandchildren, Adele Bongoll, Amber and Brian Mills, James, Stephanie, Alexandra, and Corey McGinn; And 3 great-grandchildren, Brittni, Justin, and Hailey.

He is predeceased by his parents, Joseph H. and Gertrude (Matthew) McGinn; His brother, Joseph McGinn and his wife, Sheila; His nephew, Joey McGinn; His brothers-in-law Richard Cassolino, and Angelo Trillo; And his sister-in-law, Anne McGinn.

William was an Army veteran of the Korean War, earning a bronze star for his service and achieving the rank of Sergeant. He grew up in Bristol and attended Goodwin Tech before working at General Electric for 34 years. William was a dedicated sports fan. He coached Little League and Pony League, refereed at the Forestville Boys Club, and was a member of Pequabuck Golf Course for over 40 years. He loved cheering on his favorite teams; the Boston Red Sox, New England Patriots, and UConn Basketball. He was also a proud member of the American Legion and Elks Club.

Friends and family will remember William as an honest and loyal person who was always there when you needed him. He enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren and granddogs. He put in many hours tending to his yard and loved to be outside.

Special thanks to his brother Bob and family friend Francine Sadecki. William’s family would also like to thank Dr. Rosen and Vitas for their kind and compassionate care.

Calling hours will be held on Monday, June 19, 2017 from 9:30AM until 10:30AM at O’Brien Funeral Home, 24 Lincoln Ave., Bristol/Forestville then to St. Matthew Church for a Mass of Christian Burial at 11AM followed by a procession to Lake Avenue Cemetery for the committal services.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to a charity of one’s choice.

To leave an online message of condolence, share a memory or a photo, please visit William’s memorial web page at www.OBrien-FuneralHome.com