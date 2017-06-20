St. Gregory holds drive to help those in need

On Father’s Day weekend, St. Gregory the Great Parish held a Cleaning Supplies and Paper Goods Collection to benefit St. Vincent de Paul Homeless Shelter, Zion Lutheran’s Food Pantry and Brian’s Angels Cooling Center. Inspired by Archbishop Leonard Blair’s Appeal to be ‘Moved by Mercy,’ the parishioners of St. Gregory brought paper towels, napkins, laundry detergent, cleaning supplies and other products to the church before each of the weekend Masses. The following Monday morning a team of volunteers sorted, boxed and packed the items, which filled two pickup trucks and two SUVs, and delivered them to the designated organizations. The purpose of the collection was to assist the homeless, the marginalized and those helping them by stretching their budgets by providing basic household products, said a press release from St. Gregory. Organizers of the collection felt that cleaning products can put a big dent in a family’s grocery budget and with children home from school for the summer, budgets are going to be stretched more so than during the school year, said the release. Each of the organizations that benefited from this drive was extremely appreciative of the items they received, said the news release.

