Wayback Burgers offering free shakes tomorrow

Wayback Burgers will be giving away one free Junior Black & White Milkshake per guest at all participating locations all day on Wednesday, June 21.

All participating Wayback Burgers locations are gearing up for Free Shake Day by loading up on supplies. 2,200 gallons of ice cream, 175 gallons of Hershey’s™ chocolate syrup, 175 gallons of Monin French Vanilla syrup, and 22,000 cups, lids and straws, to be exact – 30 times the required supply for an average day of sales. This ramp up is necessary as the average location will give out more than 280 free milkshakes for Free Shake Day.

