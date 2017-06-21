Miscellaneous listings, starting June 23

FRIDAY, JUNE 23

BRISTOL

SINGLES 50S, 60S, 70S DANCE. Held by Social Connections. Oldies. Buffet from 7 to 8 p.m. Dress casual. Door prizes. Nuchie’s Restaurant, 164 Central St., Bristol. $12 for members. $17 for guests. (860) 582-8229.

SATURDAY, JUNE 24

PLAINVILLE

‘ALL ABOUT BEES!’ 11 a.m. The Bee Lady, Catherine Wolko of the Humble Bee Honey Company. Plainville Public Library, 56 East Main St., Plainville. All ages program. Register. (860) 793-1450.

SUNDAY, JUNE 25

OTHER

SINGLES WALK AND LUNCH. Sponsored by Social Connection. Collinsville Trail, Main Street, Collinsville. Walk along the river. After, enjoy lunch nearby. No charge for the walk. (860) 582-8229.

SATURDAY, JULY 8

OTHER

SINGLES MINIATURE GOLF. Held by Social Connections. 2 p.m. Safari Golf, 2340 Wilbur Cross Highway, Berlin. After enjoy refreshments. $8 admission. (860) 582-8229.

MONDAY, AUG. 7

BRISTOL

CENTRAL CONNECTICUT CHAMBERS OF COMMERCE 26TH ANNUAL GOLF TOURNAMENT. 10:30 a.m., registration. 11 to noon, lunch. 12 p.m., shotgun start. Tunxis Country Club, 87 Town Farm Rd., Farmington. (860) 584-4718. www.CentralCTChambers.org

THURSDAY, AUG. 17

BRISTOL

18TH ANNUAL REV. ROBERT J. LYSZ MEMORIAL GOLF TOURNAMENT. Benefit for St. Matthew School. 11 a.m., registration and lunch. 12:30 p.m., shotgun start-scramble format. 5 p.m., dinner/ reception/ raffle. Chippanee Country Club, Marsh Road, Bristol. $150 per golfer. $50 dinner only. Make checks payable to St. Matthew School Advancement. St. Matthew School, 33 Welch Dr., Forestville, CT 06010. StMatthewGolf@gmail.com, (860) 690-7975.

SATURDAY, SEPT. 16

BRISTOL

THE 17TH ANNUAL HEATHER BAILEY/ REED AND STEFANOW OPEN. 1 p.m. All proceeds of golf tournament to benefit the Heather Bailey Memorial Scholarship Fund. Entry fee includes 18 holes with a cart, Closest to Pin contests, Long Drive, dinner buffet. Simsbury Farms Golf Course, 100 Old Farms Rd., Simsbury. $130 a person. All fees must be paid by Sept. 2. No exceptions please. Make checks payable to HBMSF, P.O. Box 9008, Bristol, CT 06011-9008. (860) 585-5157.

NOW thru JULY 30

BRISTOL

EXHIBIT FEATURING THE PAINTINGS BY JUAN ANDREU. Opening reception on June 16, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Andreu is the master carver for the New England Carousel Museum. New England Carousel Museum, 95 Riverside Ave., Bristol. Admission to the exhibit and opening reception included in general admission.

NOW thru JUNE 29

SOUTHINGTON

ART EXHIBIT BY JANE M. WHITE OF SOUTHINGTON. The Gallery at The Orchards, 34 Hobart St., Southington. (860) 628-5656.

ONGOING

PLAINVILLE

FLYING FINGERS KNIT AND CROCHET GROUP. Wednesdays, 3 p.m. All ages—children, teens, and adults. Learn to knit or crochet. Bring your current project. Group runs for two hours. Plainville Public Library, 56 East Main St., Plainville. (860) 793-1450.