Obituaries: Bernard P. Kozikowski

Bernard “Benny” P. Kozikowski, 93 of Forestville, passed away Sunday afternoon, June 18, 2017 at Bristol Hospital. He was the beloved husband of Mary Mildred “Millie” Kozikowski to whom he was married for 66 years.

Benny was born on May 20, 1924 in Lime Rock, CT son of the late Ludwik and Anna (Bedus) Kozikowski. He was a U.S. Navy veteran of World War 2 serving proudly in the U.S. Navy. Benny was also a retiree with General Electric but for 20 years was the owner of Benny’s Market on Anderson Ave. in Forestville. For a short while he worked at Hildreth Press on Emmet St.

He had served as secretary for the Forestville Businessman’s Assoc. and was named their Man of the Year in 1968. Benny was also a volunteer for the Bristol Senior Center; a member of St. Stanislaus Church and their Men’s Club, Golden Agers and Legion of Mary Auxiliary. His favorite hobbies were painting the house, gardening and cutting the lawn.

Benny touched the lives of many people including neighbors, store customers and friends.

Besides his wife, Benny leaves his children, Paul and his wife Susan (Birk) Kozikowski, Marianne Kozikowski and David Kozikowski; grandchildren, Catherine, Nathan, Benjamin and Jane Kozikowski; great grandchildren, Maxwell, Eric and Rowan; a brother, Louis Kozikowski and many nieces and nephews. Benny was predeceased by a daughter, Paula Kozikowski, his siblings Frank and John Kozikowski and Florence Oskandy as well as nephews Thomas and Larry Kozikowski.

Benny’s funeral will be held on Friday, June 23, 2017 at 9:15 a.m. from O’Brien Funeral Home, 24 Lincoln Ave., Forestville (Bristol) and will proceed to St. Stanislaus Church for a 10:00 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial. Committal service and interment with Military Honors will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery, Bristol. Calling hours will be held on Thursday between 5:00 and 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Stanislaus Church, 510 West St, Bristol. To leave an online condolence or to share a memory or a photo, please visit Benny’s memorial page at www.OBrien-FuneralHome.com.