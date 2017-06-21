Obituaries: Brian M. Cyr

Brian M. Cyr, of Plymouth, husband of Rhonda (Parker) Cyr passed away Monday June 19, 2017 at his home.

Brian was born May 9, 1955 in Van Buren, Maine, son of Gerard and Geraldine (Masse) Cyr. Prior to his illness he was employed by Accu-Grind Cutter Service, Terryville. He was a member of Knights of Columbus, Council 35, Bristol.

Besides his wife he is survived by his daughter, Nancy Pittaluga and her husband, Tony of Virginia Beach, VA; his brothers, Elliot Cyr and his wife Janice of Harwinton, Lloyd Cyr and his wife Michele of Robbinston, ME; his sister, Barbara Albert and her husband Ricky of Fuquay-Varina, NC and his grandchildren, Parker Grace Pittaluga and Colton Pittaluga both of Virginia Beach, VA.

A celebration of his life will be held Friday June 23, 2017 at the Knights of Columbus Hall on 360 King St., Bristol, CT from 5:00 to 7:00PM. www.scottfuneralhomeinc.com