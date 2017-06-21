Obituaries: Rachel H. Manning

Rachel H. Manning, 88, widow of Gordon D. Manning, Sr., of Bristol, passed away of complications from breast cancer on Saturday June 17, 2017 surrounded by her family.

She was born on March 5, 1929 in Windsor, VT a daughter of the late Lawrence and Charlotte (Davies) Holbrook.

Rachel is survived by her two daughters and sons-in-law, Donna and Michael Motyl of Avon and Diane and Vinnie Nash of Sarasota, FL; her son Gordon D. Manning of Newport, OR; eight grandchildren, 9 great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

Calling hours will be held on Saturday June 24, 2017 at Asbury United Methodist Church, 90 Church Ave., Bristol at 10AM until the start of the celebration of her life at 11AM, followed by the committal service at Forestville Cemetery and a reception at the church.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to: Asbury United Methodist Church, Book of Remembrance, 90 Church Ave., Bristol, CT 06010.

To leave an online message of condolence, share a memory or a photo, please visit Rachel’s memorial web page at www.OBrien-FuneralHome.com.