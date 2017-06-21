Obituaries: Ruben Soto

Bristol, Ruben Soto, 56, of Bristol, passed away peacefully with his family by his side on Tuesday, June 20, 2017 at Sheriden Woods Convalescent Home.

Ruben was born on August 11, 1960 to Ramon and Inocencia (Padilla) Soto of Puerto Rico. On August 11, 1992, he married the love of his life Crusita and had a wonderful son, named Ruben. Ruben, loved to laugh, make people laugh and had true joy in his heart for everyone he encountered especially his family. Prior to his lifelong illness, Ruben enjoyed working with special needs children as Teacher’s Assistant. Ruben leaves behind his precious wife Crusita, loving son Ruben, four sisters, Maritza Castellano, Magdalena, Linda and Nilsa Soto, one brother, Ivan Soto, a host of nieces and nephews, several brother and sisters in-laws as well as countless family and friends in and out of state. Beside his parents Ruben is predeceased by a brother, Edwin Soto, Sister, Priscilla Soto, Nephew, Luis Diaz, and Niece Chelsea Davies. Words could never truly express the love, joy and comfort Ruben expressed to all he encounter. He will be dearly missed by all. Funeral arrangement will be conducted by Dunn Funeral Home 191 West St. Bristol, CT. Calling hours will be held on Thursday, June 22, 2017 from 4 – 6:30. Service will be at 6:30 at the funeral home. Burial will be held on Monday at 10:00 Am in St. Joseph Cemetery, 522 Terryville Ave. Bristol. The family will be accepting flowers or donation at the funeral home. A special thank you to ALL of the Staff at Sheriden Woods Health Care Center for their care, compassion and hospitality during our beloved’s time of need.

WWW.Dunnfh.com