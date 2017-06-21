Obituaries: Ruth Southworth Tubbs

Ruth “Shirley” Southworth Tubbs (Grammie Bird), passed away June 20, 2017 at Ingraham Manor in Bristol. She was born in Fall River Massachusetts on March 26, 1932. She was pre-deceased by her father and mother Harry Southworth and Ruth Steward Southworth. Early on Shirley was very involved as a member of the Eastern Star and Rainbow Girls. She was also a proud longtime member of the First Congregational Church of Bristol and received a certificate for being a 50 year member. She was a proud Durfee High School, Fall River, MA graduate. She was also proud of her employment at the Bristol Press, Bristol Savings Bank and later, Webster Bank. She was an advocate for prescription drug reform and testified as part of a senate sub-committee in Washington D.C. to help all older Americans and those with disabilities. In addition to her parents Shirley was pre-deceased by her brother: Kenneth Southworth, brother-in-law: Leon Cantin. Shirley is survived by her sons and their wives: Bill and Jamie Clegg of Simsbury, Dave and Chris Clegg of Harwinton, Jeff and Beth Tubbs of Northbridge, MA; sister: Joyce Cantin of Randolph, MA; ten grandchildren: Eina, Graham, David Jr., Jamison, Katharine, Sarah, Elizabeth, Michael; two step-grandchildren: Aaron and Nicole; five great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews whom she loved greatly. Funeral services for Shirley will be celebrated at the First Congregational Church, 31 Maple St., Bristol, CT 06010 at 1 PM on Sunday (June 25, 2017). Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family. Relatives and friends are invited to call at Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave., Bristol, CT 06010 on Friday (June 23, 2017) between 5 and 7 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the American Diabetes Association, 2451 Crystal Drive, Suite 900, Arlington, VA 22202. The family would like to thank the devoted staff at Ingraham Manor. Please visit Shirley’s memorial website at www.FUNKFUNERALHOME.com

