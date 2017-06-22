The real work begins for local Miss CT contestants

By MIKE CHAIKEN

After months of waiting, the local contestants in the Miss Connecticut Scholarship Pageant headed off to Hartford for this week’s event.

Miss Forestville Erika Farrell and Miss Bristol Gina Salvatore said their goodbyes to family and friends before hopping in a limousine in the parking lot of Memorial Boulevard School Wednesday. The pageant will be held at the Connecticut Convention Center in Hartford.

“I’m so excited. Being crowned in October, it feels like I’ve been waiting forever for June to come here. But, it’s here and I’m so ready to compete and represent the village of Forestville,” said Farrell.

“I’m so excited that it’s here. Winning in October, you have so much preparation time. For it to be here right now, it’s so surreal. I’m so excited. I feel very prepared, very ready, and extremely blessed to represent the city of Bristol,” said Salvatore.

After getting settled in on Wednesday in Hartford, the real work for the Miss contestants begins Thursday with private interviews with the judges.

On Friday, the contestants will compete on stage in preliminaries in talent, evening gown, on-stage question, and health and fitness (swimsuit). On Saturday night, the finals will be held and by the end of the night a new Miss Connecticut will be selected.

