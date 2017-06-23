Foundation salutes area’s scholarship recipients

High school seniors, college students, and adults returning to college were all on hand for the annual Main Street Community Foundation Scholarship Reception on June 13.

In all, $183,695 in scholarship money was distributed at the event where students were given the chance to sit with representatives from the assorted scholarship benefactors who allow the foundation serve as the clearinghouse for applications.

The dollar amount this year for scholarships was the largest since the foundation was established, said Susan Sadecki, the foundation’s executive director. She said 239 students applied for scholarships and 185 scholarships were awarded.

“College prices are so these days, so any scholarship helps,” said Nickolina Doran of Southington, who received the Dr. Joan T. Wallace Prize for Highest Achievement in English at Southington High School. “I’m so thankful for the scholarship I got,” said Doran, who will be heading to Yale University this fall and is this year’s valedictorian..

“I tried to apply for as many (scholarships) as I could because it just makes paying it so much easier for me and my family. We won’t have so much debt when I come out (of school).”

Rebecca Lo Presti, who also shared the Dr. Joan T. Wallace Prize with Doran, said “It was very important (to receive scholarships) because I’m going into drama (at Hofstra Univerfsity in New York). That career path after college is very unstable. It’s very hard to get jobs afterward. I would really like not to be in a lot of debt after college.”

When she was applying for scholarships, Doran said, “People told me to apply for as many as I could. They also told me to start way in advance.”

“I don’t think I listened to that as well as I should have,” said Doran. “The deadlines come up so fast you don’t realize how much you put into each scholarship.”

“But definitely apply,” said Doran.

Lo Presti also was told to apply to as many scholarships as possible. But another piece of helpful guidance she received was to “keep a running list of every club and activity I did so it would be easy to put them on an application.”

The 2017 Scholarship Recipients were:

4 Burns Scholarship – St. Joseph/St. Paul Fund

Luke Hines

Gianna Houle

Christian Arndt Scholarship Fund

Jennifer Fisher

Bartlett Barnes Award of Journalism Fund

Jaymie Bianca, Meghan Conlin, Catherine Gullotta.

Because of 26 Kindness Award Scholarship Fund

Emily Gibney

Sid Bernard Memorial Art Scholarship Fund

Amanda Palladino

Stanley P. Bitel Memorial Fund

Natallie Jesionka

Peter and Marjorie Bossi Educational Fund

Kayla Rozanski

Bowerman Scholarship Fund

Feryal Al Hamadani

Bristol Boys & Girls Club Schulman Fund

Isabella Castrogiovanni

Anthony Lozier

Bristol Lions Club F. Fred Soliani Memorial Scholarship Fund

Mikayla Lewandoski

Bristol Police Scholarship Fund

Anthony Lozier

Bristol Yale Club Scholarship Fund

Feryal Al Hamadani

Gabriella Williams

Burlington Lions Charities Scholarship Fund

Patrick Currier, Kevin Kryzwick, Jacob Paciotti

Conn Acoustics Scholarship Fund

Angela DeFilippo, Cody Donofrio, Angelika Muter

Peg Coughlin Nursing Scholarship Fund

Isabella Castrogiovanni

Rit Croce Academic and Vocational Scholarship Fund

Christine Burrill

Richard A. DellaVecchia Scholarship Fund

Jesse Rasten

Karen Finder Scholarship Fund

Zada Gonzalez

Carolyn Fisher Scholarship Fund

Christian Robinson

Olivia Fusco Memorial Art Scholarship Fund

Katerina Belales

GE’s Industrial Solutions Scholarship Fund

Justin Greenwood, Hannah Jackman, Hank Leitzke, Jarod Romankiw, Alexandra Schulz, Hannah Schulz, Renukanandan Tumu

Andrew and Murielle Giacomini Scholarship Fund

Taya Watson

Azilda Hebert Music Scholarship Fund

Lauren Santiago

Dorothy Micloskey Ives Award Fund

Lauren Santiago

Grace & Norma Joy Scholarship Fund

Francess Luna

Keating-Monaghan Memorial Scholarship Fund

Jaletzex Arroyo, Marisol Barresi, Cole Beland, Abagale Benoit, Brandon Benoit, Nathan Carlson, Ethan Casinghino, Elizabeth Connelly, Joseph Dess Jr., Amy Dognin, Gabriela Drewniak, Donovan Durham, Madison Durham, John Fontanez-Ceballos, Jordan Gayle, Michael Haddon, Kylan Kelly, Jayme Lopez, Elijah Martin, Ryan Martin, Nina Mattioli, Chase Mendela, Nicholas Middlebrook, Peter Miller, Genevieve Mowad, MaKendra Jae Mowad, Alejandro Ojeda, Cydney Pelletier, Gisselle Pena, Bella Peterson, Michael Rigsby, Annette Rodriguez, Elizabeth Ruffino, Gianna Soto, Hannah St. John, Noah Stevens, Kaia Underwood, Brian Wilson, Cody Wilson, Danny Wilson, Emilia Wilson

Lena M. & Peter L. Korotie Scholarship Fund

Jonathon Passander

Vincent T. Kozyrski Scholarship Fund

Simon Andrews

Sean Landry Memorial Basketball Scholarship Fund

John Grimes

John J. and Doris Lazorik Memorial Scholarship Fund

Mikayla Lewandoski, Casey Walters

Leger Initiative for Education Fund

Kaitlin Steinen

Dave Lepore Journalism Scholarship Fund

Taylor Hartz

Therese MacCallum “Great Kid” Scholarship Fund

Deep Aluria, McKenna Belury

Nicholas P. Maglio ACE Fund

Christopher LeBeau

Malerbo Memorial Scholarship Fund

Gabrielle Bernier, Madison Bernier, Amarion Brooks, Emma Daly, Jenna Fulvi, Adrian George, Patrick George, Sophia Gerst, Priscilla Godlewski, Lexi Gosselin, Thomas Lorenzetti, Evan Mendela, Rudolph Otero, Christian Peterson, Barbara Retartha, Sean Rozmajzl, Walker Sharp, Jade Udoh, Noah Waters, Darek Wiecki, Nina Zwolinski, Stefan Zwolinski

Elizabeth I. and Louis J. Matt Medical Scholarship Fund

Laura Furtak, Nancy Ongany, Lauren Tanner, Nicole Truszkowski

Robert E. and Angeline P. McCormack Scholarship Fund

Samantha Steeves

McMaster-Moulthrop Scholarship Fund

Simon Andrews, Marianna Apergis, Morgan Begin, Autumn Blasi, Marco Guzman, Natallie Jesionka, Scott Larson, Nancy Ongany, Sofia Patria, Colin Savino, Sarah Strilkauskas, Nicole Truszkowski, Molly Watstein, Ashley Yung.

Ken E. Micloskey Award

Bradley Kozikowski

Al and Joan Monico Scholarship Fund

Felicity Irizarry, Francess Luna

NESMA Scholarship Fund

Natallie Jesionka, Ashley Nelson

AJR Nocera Memorial Fund

Alexa Cahill, Kayla Rozanski

Anthony Norton Scholarship Fund

John Grimes

Scott W. Organ Student-Athletic Scholarship Fund

Cole Staples

Ralph Papazian Memorial Scholarship Fund

Autumn Blasi

Estelle Delano Peterson Scholarship Fund

Kelsey Turgeon

Dorothy Dewey Picard Music Scholarship Fund

Lauren Santiago

Plymouth Community Club Scholarship Fund

John Grimes

Max and Ruth Rabin Scholarship Fund

Gabriella Williams

Radcliff Family Education Fund

Alexa Cahill, Tyrah Green, Katie Pelkey, David Poniatowski,

Radcliff Plainville High School Fund

Jared Demmons, Stephen Gallo, Gregory Sileo, Nicholas Zaleski

Louis J. Rascoe Scholarship Fund

Gillian Strahowski

Julie A. Roche Nursing Scholarship Fund

Isabella Castrogiovanni

Douglas Roland Aid for the Trades Scholarship Fund

Marena Baldyga

Clement J. Roy Scholarship Fund

Feryal Al Hamadani

St. Matthew School Scholarship Fund

Luke Crowley

Lawrence (Larry) Selza Memorial Scholarship Fund

Audrey Gallo

Glo Sessions Fund for Art Education

Amanda Palladino

Jill Lynne Shackett Educational Scholarship Fund

Marissa Brevetti, Ashley Yung

Southington Observer/StepSaver Scholarship Fund

Rachel Wrinn

Jay W. and Elizabeth M. Tyrrell Scholarship Fund

Pia Barlotta, Alexa Cahill

Louise (Humphrey) Van Gorder Music Camp Scholarship Fund

Luke Ashworth

Dr. Joan T. Wallace Prize for Highest Achievement in English at Southington High School

Nickolina Doran, Rebecca Lo Presti

Peggy Ann Walsh Memorial Scholarship Fund

Feryal Al Hamadani, Raina Lambert, Mikayla Lewandoski, Ashley Yung

Kristen Warner Scholarship Fund

Jesse Rasten

John Whitcomb Scholarship Fund

Tejal Monteiro

Eva Brodowicz Wickwire Volunteer Scholarship Fund

Isabella Castrogiovanni

Yarde Metals Memorial Scholarship Fund

Carly Brunelle, Melody Catalano, Nicole Collin, Gary Gagnier, David Kaminski, Nicole Ledesma, Dillon Murphy, Alexis Thompson, Jennifer Thorpe