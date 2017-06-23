High school athletes earn accolades

By MICHAEL LETENDRE

STAFF WRITER

As per every spring, the scholastic squads of the Mum City had several standouts that competed in the various sports Bristol offers.

The spring campaign was headlined on the public school level by several strong finishes from the track squads in town while the Bristol Eastern softball team earned an 18-2 mark during regular season play this year.

All three scholastic baseball teams in town were tournament qualifiers while Andrew Owsianko of St. Paul Catholic earned Class S All-state honors.

Both public school lacrosse programs are still on the rise and had more than a few CCC South All conference performers while the Rams and Lancers had six total boys make the squad.

Once again, the Bristol Central boys track team had 10 members on the All-Conference team while on the girls side, nine athletes earned postseason honors.

Here’s a look at Bristol’s top performers who earned CCC South All Conference honors this year:

2017 Baseball All Conference

South Region

BLUE Division

Bristol Central- Noah Plantamuro, Jeremy Ganavage

Bristol Eastern-Gary Gagnier, Zach Marquis

2017 Softball All Conference

South Region

BLUE Division

Bristol Central- Jenna Ptak, Kayla Bealieu

Bristol Eastern- Jordan Fitzsimons, Erin Girard, Mikayla Martin, Makenzie Jankowski

2017 Boys Lacrosse All Conference

South Region

Bristol Central – Cody Hildebrand, Connor Staubley

Bristol Eastern – Alex Durand

2017 Girls Lacrosse All Conference

South Region

Bristol Co-Op: Meghan Hamel

2017 Boys Tennis All Conference

South Region

Bristol Central – Alex Bernier, Mike Kaminski, Colin Savino

Bristol Eastern – Ridhwan Abdulsalam, Noah Cyr, Justin Trottier

2017 Boys Tennis All Conference

South Region

Bristol Central – Abby Goralski, Abby Gorneault, Ava Gomeault, Emily McAllister,

Bristol Eastern – Hannah Langlais, Gabby Reymont, Kasey Simpson

2017 Boys Track All Conference

South Region

Bristol Central – Simon Andrews, David Bowes, Adam Chawner, Kaynan Conrod, Sean Fitzgerald, Alrick Grant, Pat Kjornrattanawanich, Luis Medina, Elijah Ortiz, Matt Roy

Bristol Eastern – Chris Lebeau

2017 Girls Track All Conference

South Region

Bristol Central – Ashley Cummings, Meghan Curtis, Mia Hinton, Hannah Jones, Sydney Johnston, Adalia Malick, Paige Hinton, Olivia Savino, Shy-Ann Whitten

Bristol Eastern – Kailey Laprise

2017 US Connecticut Academic All-American (Lacrosse)

Bristol Central – Scott Larson

2017 CHSCA All-State Baseball Team

St. Paul Catholic – Andrew Owsianko

2017 Boys Golf – Naugatuck Valley League

All Cooper Division

St. Paul Catholic – Adam Ward

All-NVL

St. Paul Catholic – Ryne Salius