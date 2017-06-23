High school athletes earn accolades

By MICHAEL LETENDRE
STAFF WRITER
As per every spring, the scholastic squads of the Mum City had several standouts that competed in the various sports Bristol offers.
The spring campaign was headlined on the public school level by several strong finishes from the track squads in town while the Bristol Eastern softball team earned an 18-2 mark during regular season play this year.
All three scholastic baseball teams in town were tournament qualifiers while Andrew Owsianko of St. Paul Catholic earned Class S All-state honors.
Both public school lacrosse programs are still on the rise and had more than a few CCC South All conference performers while the Rams and Lancers had six total boys make the squad.
Once again, the Bristol Central boys track team had 10 members on the All-Conference team while on the girls side, nine athletes earned postseason honors.
Here’s a look at Bristol’s top performers who earned CCC South All Conference honors this year:
2017 Baseball All Conference
South Region
BLUE Division
Bristol Central- Noah Plantamuro, Jeremy Ganavage
Bristol Eastern-Gary Gagnier, Zach Marquis
2017 Softball All Conference
South Region
BLUE Division
Bristol Central- Jenna Ptak, Kayla Bealieu
Bristol Eastern- Jordan Fitzsimons, Erin Girard, Mikayla Martin, Makenzie Jankowski
2017 Boys Lacrosse All Conference
South Region
Bristol Central – Cody Hildebrand, Connor Staubley
Bristol Eastern – Alex Durand
2017 Girls Lacrosse All Conference
South Region
Bristol Co-Op: Meghan Hamel
2017 Boys Tennis All Conference
South Region
Bristol Central – Alex Bernier, Mike Kaminski, Colin Savino
Bristol Eastern – Ridhwan Abdulsalam, Noah Cyr, Justin Trottier
Bristol Central – Abby Goralski, Abby Gorneault, Ava Gomeault, Emily McAllister,
Bristol Eastern – Hannah Langlais, Gabby Reymont, Kasey Simpson
2017 Boys Track All Conference
South Region
Bristol Central – Simon Andrews, David Bowes, Adam Chawner, Kaynan Conrod, Sean Fitzgerald, Alrick Grant, Pat Kjornrattanawanich, Luis Medina, Elijah Ortiz, Matt Roy
Bristol Eastern – Chris Lebeau
2017 Girls Track All Conference
South Region
Bristol Central – Ashley Cummings, Meghan Curtis, Mia Hinton, Hannah Jones, Sydney Johnston, Adalia Malick, Paige Hinton, Olivia Savino, Shy-Ann Whitten
Bristol Eastern – Kailey Laprise
2017 US Connecticut Academic All-American (Lacrosse)
Bristol Central – Scott Larson
2017 CHSCA All-State Baseball Team
St. Paul Catholic – Andrew Owsianko
2017 Boys Golf – Naugatuck Valley League
All Cooper Division
St. Paul Catholic – Adam Ward
All-NVL
St. Paul Catholic – Ryne Salius