Fire report for June 23

The Bristol Fire Department reported the following incidents last week.
June 9
Clean Harbors, 51 Broderick Rd., chemical spill or leak.
18 Broadview St., outside rubbish, trash or waste fire.
Crowley RV, 9 Barber St., passenger vehicle fire.
June 10
22 Talmadge St., vehicle accident, general cleanup.
FMC Dialysis, 135 Middle St., unintentional transmission of alarm, other.
Ability Beyond, 47 Nicholas Dr., smoke detector activation, no fire.
21 Reilly Place, natural vegetation fire, other.
Main St. and Memorial Blvd., motor vehicle accident with injuries.
June 11
Barnes Group, 123 Main St., sprinkler activation due to malfunction.
303 Main St., water problem, other.
Beacon St. and Mechanic St., unauthorized burning.
209 Middle St., electrical wiring/equipment problem, other.
37 Haig Ave., gas leak (natural gas or LPG).
536 Redstone Hill Rd., smoke detector activation due to malfunction.
171 Sherwood Rd., assist police or other governmental agency.
June 12
King St. and Fifth St., motor vehicle accident with injuries.
ESPN Building 11, 220 Ronzo Rd., arcing, shorted electrical equipment.
Jerome Ave., vehicle accident, general cleanup.
Memorial Blvd. and Main St., outside rubbish fire, other.
371 West St., power line down.
153 Jacquelne Dr., unauthorized burning.
150 Central, 150 Central St., rescue, EMS incident, other.
June 13
Higby Apartments, 267 Main St., 267 Main St., lock-out.
233 Summer St., lock-out.
69 West St., system malfunction, other.
Collins Rd. and Farmington Ave., motor vehicle accident with injuries.
95 Terryville Ave., unauthorized burning.
June 14
13 Willis St., carbon monoxide incident.
241 Sperry Rd., power line down.
Oakland St. and Farmington Ave., motor vehicle accident with injuries.
Brandon Run and Corbin Ridge, natural vegetation fire, other.
322 Park St., vehicle accident, general cleanup.
95 Terryville Ave., unauthorized burning.
Rent-A-Center, 443 North Main St., lock-out.
June 15
139 Center St., arcing, shorted electrical equipment.
67 Maiden Lane, natural vegetation fire, other.
Home Depot, 1149 Farmington Ave., lock-out.
East Rd. and Union St., grass fire.
170 Enterprse Dr., motor vehicle accident with injuries.
9 Memorial Blvd., motor vehicle accident with injuries.