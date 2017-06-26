Bees weekend roundup for June 26

HINSHAW EXTENDS HITTING STREAK TO 14 IN 12-3 LOSS

In 140 Characters or Less: Crouse plates 2 runs, but Bees drop series finale with Somerset 12-3. 4 game set with Lancaster begins tomorrow #NewBritainVsEverybody

The Game Changed When…: After a scoreless first inning by Brian Dupra, Somerset would force him to run into some trouble, scoring 4 runs in the 2nd frame. Kyle Roller would lead off with a solo shot, followed by a 3 run home run from Christian Marrero, and then a sacrifice fly by Chris Grayson would cap it off. The sacrifice fly would prove to be the game winning play after the 12-3 final was reached.

Pitchers of Record: W: Will Oliver (3-0) | L: Brian Dupra (3-5)

Player(s) of the Game: Christian Marrero (Somerset) – 2-3, 2 HR, 5 RBI | Michael Crouse (New Britain) – 2-4, 2 RBI

Next Game: Monday, June 26th, 6:30 P.M.

Tale of the Tape – New Britain Bees (25-38) vs. Lancaster Barnstormers (32-29)

Starting Pitchers – New Britain: LHP Anthony Marzi (5-4, 2.87) | Lancaster: LHP Nate Reed (1-4, 3.92)

Bees Buzz: Jordan Hinshaw extended his team leading hitting streak to 14 games…Conor Bierfeldt and Jordan Hinshaw have both notched multiple hits in 2 of their last 3 games…Michael Crouse has 12 RBI in his last 10 games after driving in 3 today…James Skelton drew his league leading 50th walk of the season in the game…This is the second instance that the Bees have given up 10 or more runs in back to back games against the same opponent. Bridgeport scored 10 runs on May 17th and 18th against New Britain this season…New Britain’s streak of scoring in the 1st inning was snapped at 3 consecutive games…Brandon Shimo has not allowed a run in his last 4 outings, striking out 7 combined hitters (5 2/3 innings)…Michael Crouse drove in 2 runs for his 10th multi-RBI game of the season. He is second on the team in multi-RBI games behind Conor Bierfeldt (11)…Jovan Rosa extended his consecutive games played for the Bees streak to 203, and his overall consecutive games played streak to 226, including postseason.

New Britain Bees relief pitcher and 13 year MLB veteran Joe Beimel has announced his retirement from professional baseball.

“Joe was a great, veteran clubhouse presence and he will be missed,” said Bees manager Stan Cliburn. “I wish him and his family the best in his retirement.”

The 40-year old Beimel was drafted in the 26th round of the 1996 MLB Amateur Draft by the Texas Rangers, and began his professional career after being drafted by the Pittsburgh Pirates in the 18th round of the 1998 MLB Amateur Draft out of Duquesne University. The 6-foot 3 left hander made his major league debut on April 8th, 2001 for the Pirates against the Houston Astros. During his Major League career, Beimel suited up for the Pirates (2001-03, 2011), Minnesota Twins (2004), Tampa Bay Devil Rays (2005), Los Angeles Dodgers (2006-08), Washington Nationals (2009), Colorado Rockies (2009-10), and Seattle Mariners (2014-15), appearing in 676 Major League games. Beimel was the first player to wear the number 97 in Major League history.

Beimel twice played in the MLB postseason, in 2008 for the Dodgers and in 2009 for the Rockies. During the 2008 postseason, Beimel made three scoreless appearances for Los Angeles during the National League Championship Series against the Philadelphia Phillies.

Beimel signed with New Britain on March 22, 2017, and appeared in 22 games for the Bees, registering six saves and a 3-2 record. Across 19 professional seasons, the native of St. Marys, Pennsylvania appeared in 938 games, tallying 57 wins, 777 strikeouts, and 13 saves across 1254 innings.

In a corresponding roster move, RHP Kyle Simon has been reinstated to the active roster.

The Bees return to New Britain Stadium on Friday, June 30th to take on the Bridgeport Bluefish in the final series of the Atlantic League’s first half, featuring a chance to win $50,000 and great prizes from Fat Tire on Friday, postgame fireworks and a Stanley Tape Measure giveaway on Saturday, and Schaller Hardware City Family Fun-Day on Sunday! For tickets, call (860) 826-BEES, visit the New Britain Stadium Box Office, or online at NBBEES.com.

BIERFELDT HITS 11TH HR OF THE SEASON AS PATS EVEN SERIES

In 140 Characters or Less: Bierfeldt homers, Hinshaw extends hitting streak to 13 games as Pats even series at 1 game apiece, 12-3 the final #NewBritainVsEverybody

The Game Changed When…: The Patriots came to bat in the bottom of the 5th inning with the Bees leading 3-1. In that frame, 12 Somerset batters would come to the plate, and 7 of them would come across to score. 6 of the 7 runs scored would come with 2 outs in the inning, including a grand slam by Tyler Bortnick. The offensive surge gave Somerset an 8-3 lead, which would stand until the end of the game, eventually reaching the 12-3 final.

Pitchers of Record: W: Lucas Irvine (4-1) | L: Jason Jarvis (1-4)

Player(s) of the Game: Tyler Bortnick (Somerset) – 2-4, GS, 4 RBI | Jordan Hinshaw (New Britain) – 2-4, 3B, 13 game hitting streak

Bees Buzz: Jordan Hinshaw extended his hitting streak to 13 games…Conor Bierfeldt hit his team leading 11th home run in today’s game. His last 2 home runs have come against Lucas Irvine…Jordan Hinshaw hit a triple in today’s game, his first of the season and his first since 2015…The Bees allowed 10 or more runs on the road for the first time since August 8th of last season in York…Nick Greenwood’s consecutive scoreless innings streak as a Bee was snapped at 22 innings after a solo shot by Olmo Rosario in the 4th inning. His Atlantic League career ERA is now 0.40…Yusuke Kajimoto has notched multiple hits in 3 consecutive games…Somerset scored 7 runs in the bottom of the 5th inning, which ties the most runs the Bees have given up in a single inning this season. When they took the lead in the bottom of the 5th, it was the first time that the Bees have trailed in a game since the top of the 8th inning on June 21st against Sugar Land…The Bees have never given up more than 12 runs this season. They’ve given up exactly 12 runs 3 different times this season, all 3 coming against Somerset…Tonight’s game was Jordan Hinshaw’s first start as the designated hitter of the season, and the first time he batted out of the 6th spot in the batting order this season…Jovan Rosa extended his consecutive games played for the Bees streak to 202, and his overall consecutive games played streak to 225, including postseason.

BEES WIN 6TH CONSECUTIVE EXTRA INNING GAME 5-4 OVER PATS

In 140 Characters or Less: Bees outlast Pats thanks to Maddox’s solo shot in the top of the 12th for their 6th consecutive extra innings win 5-4 #NewBritainVsEverybody

The Game Changed When…: Craig Maddox came to bat with the bases empty in the top of the 12th inning. He would send the first pitch he saw over the wall to give New Britain the 5-4 lead. It would prove to be the game winning home run after Brandon Shimo would get the final 3 outs in the bottom half of the 12th.

Pitchers of Record: W: Brandon Shimo (4-1) | L: Kyler Newby (1-3)

Player(s) of the Game: Jamar Walton (New Britain) – 2-5, 2 2B, 2 RBI | Craig Maddox (New Britain) – 1-6, HR, RBI | Tyler Bortnick (Somerset) – 2-6, 2B, 2 RBI

Next Game: Saturday, June 24th, 7:05 P.M.

Tale of the Tape – New Britain Bees (25-36) vs. Somerset Patriots (37-24)

Starting Pitchers – New Britain: LHP Nick Greenwood (0-0, 0.00) | Somerset: RHP Lucas Irvine (3-1, 4.56)

Bees Buzz: The Bees have won 6 consecutive extra inning games, 5 of those 6 were on the road…Before tonight, Somerset starter Rick Teasley had not given up a run in the 1st inning in any of his starts all season. The Bees scored 2 in the first inning against him tonight…All 9 Bees starters had at least 1 hit in the game…Jamar Walton hit 2 doubles in the game, his first multi-double game since August 30th of last season, also against Somerset…Jon Griffin recorded 3 hits in the game, making tonight his third 3 hit game this month…Craig Maddox has hit a home run in back to back games for the first time since May 27th-28th of last season, both coming against Long Island…Jovan Rosa has recorded multiple hits in back to back games…Mike Hepple reached 200 career innings pitched after coming in to the game in the bottom of the 6th with 2 outs, and recording the final out…Today’s game was the longest game for the Bees this season by 13 minutes (4:07)…Stan Cliburn is 4 wins away from 100 total wins as Bees manager…Jovan Rosa extended his consecutive games played for the Bees streak to 201, and his overall consecutive games played streak to 224, including postseason.