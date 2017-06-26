Bristol man charged with risk of injury after exposure complaint

Police arrested and charged a Bristol man after an exposure complaint last week.

According to a press release from the Bristol Police Department, 51-year-old John Truiolo was charged with risk of injury, second degree breach of peace and public indecency after officers received a report last Thursday about four children seeing a naked, middle-aged man who made a lewd act in front of his apartment window on Bittersweet Lane.

Triuolo was released after posting bond and is scheduled to appear in court on July 3.