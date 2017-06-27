Bank of America supports club’s E Program

Bank of America’s Charitable Foundation has awarded a grant of $2,500 to the Boys & Girls Club of Bristol Family Center to underwrite the E (Entrepreneurial) Program at their Cambridge Park Clubhouse. Located within public housing, the club’s Cambridge Park Clubhouse serves over 40 youths each day who live in the community. Designed by facilitator, Michael F. Crane, the E-Program will teach teens at the Club basic skills they would need to repair their home or apartment. Using a series of mocked up frames called “learning walls”, members in the program will learn how to repair and replace sheet rock, fix minor electical problems, paint the interior of thier homes, fix minor plumbing problems, and learn how to use a variety of tools.

Once members have mastered repair skills, they will use their newly developed skills to build projects that can be used at home or sold to the public. Members will be involved with the marketing and sale of the finished products which will familiarize them with the business and finance components of running a small business.

The program’s goal is to create a work enviroment that will prepare it’s members for life’s challenges and give them the confidence to purse endeavors that are foreign to them, explained the press release. Working as at team in the E-Program will provide members with skills that will enhance their abilities to be productive and reliable members of a structured, positive workplace.

“It is with great pleasure that we support the Boys & Girls Club of Bristol with this grant. Bank of America believes in strong collaborations with organizations that provide skills to their members in order to break the cycle of poverty. Boys & Girls Club of Bristol is one of those organizations. ” stated Jill Hutensky, Hartford Market Manager-Enterprise Business and Community Engagement for Bank of America’s Charitable Foundation.