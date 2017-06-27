Despite Rosa’s homer, Bees lose 3-1

ROSA HITS 7TH HR OF THE SEASON IN 3-1 LOSS

BOX SCORE

In 140 Characters or Less: Marzi picks up 100th career strikeout, fans 6 total batters, but Bees fall in series opener to Lancaster 3-1 #NewBritainVsEverybody

The Game Changed When…: Rico Noel led off the bottom of the 7th inning with a triple for the Barnstormers. Lastings Milledge would follow, notching an RBI single to score Noel. Lancaster’s lead would be extended to 2-0, proving to be the game winning play as the 3-1 final score would be reached.

Pitchers of Record: W: Nate Reed (2-4) | L: Anthony Marzi (5-5)

Player(s) of the Game: Nate Reed (Lancaster) – 9 IP, CG, 1 ER, 12 K, 1 BB | Jovan Rosa (New Britain) – 1-4, HR, RBI

Next Game: Tuesday, June 27th, 6:30 P.M.

Tale of the Tape – New Britain Bees (25-39) vs. Lancaster Barnstormers (34-29)

Starting Pitchers – New Britain: RHP Jonathan Pettibone (1-2, 2.61) | Lancaster: RHP Bryan Evans (4-2, 4.82)

Bees Buzz: The strikeout of K.C. Hobson in the bottom of the 6th inning of today’s game was Anthony Marzi’s 100th strikeout of his professional career…Jordan Hinshaw’s hitting streak was snapped at 14 games. That streak is now the longest in Bees franchise history…Anthony Marzi struck out 6 batters in his outing, which ties the season high for most strikeouts in a single game by a Bees pitcher…Yusuke Kajimoto has recorded a hit in 4 of his last 5 games…After Jovan Rosa’s 9th inning home run to break up the shutout, Anthony Marzi is still the only pitcher in the Atlantic League this year to have a complete game 9 inning shutout this season. Nate Reed carried one through 8 2/3 innings…Jovan Rosa extended his consecutive games played for the Bees streak to 204, and his overall consecutive games played streak to 227, including postseason.