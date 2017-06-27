Obituaries: David A. Spielman II

David A. Spielman II, 36, of Waterbury, former Terryville resident passed away Wednesday June 21, 2017 at home.

David was born April 21, 1981 in Bristol, CT, son of David A. Spielman of Terryville and Roberta (Hazelton) Spielman of Terryville. He was employed as a carpenter for Custom Barns. He loved his family especially his nieces and nephews He was a big kid with a playful personality, he had a beautiful smile and gave the best hugs.

Besides his parents he is survived by his paternal grandmother, Edith Spielman of Terryville; his brother, Michael Spielman of Terryville and his nephews and niece, Adam, Cali and Ethan.

Relatives and friends may call at the Scott Funeral Home, 169 Main St., Terryville on Sunday June 25, 2017 from 3:00 to 5:00PM. www.scottfuneralhomeinc.com