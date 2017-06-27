Obituaries: Joan Grenier

Joan (Conroy) Grenier, 63, of Bristol, passed away unexpectedly at her home on Friday, June 23, 2017.

Joan was born on January 18, 1954 in Key West, FL the only child of Ann (Kennedy) Conroy of Bristol and the late Richard Conroy. She graduated from Western Connecticut State University with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing degree and was a registered nurse. Presently she was employed at the Park Place Health Center in Hartford. Joan was an active and faithful member of the Hillside Community Church in Bristol.

Besides her mother, Joan is survived by her children, Nick Grenier and twins Brian and Sara Grenier; grandchildren Kaitlyn Grenier and James Richard Redway, Jr.; an aunt, Judy Kennedy and cousins Sean Kennedy and Meghan Kennedy.

Calling hours for Joan will be held on Thursday, June 29, 2017 between 5:00 and 7:00 p.m. at O’Brien Funeral Home, 24 Lincoln Ave., Forestville (Bristol). A service will follow at 7:00 p.m. with Associate Pastor Paul Bianca of the Hillside Community Church officiating. To leave an online message of condolence or to share a memory or photo, please visit Joan’s memorial page at www.OBRIEN-FUNERALHOME.com.