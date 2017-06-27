Obituaries: Martha Pellegrino

Martha Jean (Mullaney) Pellegrino passed away, surrounded by family on Thursday June 22, 2017 at Yale New Haven Hospital after a long and courageous battle with cancer.

She leaves behind her loving husband of 38 years, Frank Pellegrino Jr who courageously stood by her side throughout her illness, embodying their wedding vows with his loving actions. She also leaves her beloved children Frank, Anthony, Lena, and Margaret along with their spouses Kathryn, Beth, Jason, and Sean. Being one of eleven Mullaney children Martha was loved by and leaves behind four sisters Lennie, Kathy, Lizzie, and Mary; along with three brothers, Richard III, Gene, and Jamie, and the in-laws whom Martha loved as extended siblings including Don Brabant, Donald Jones, Gloria, Robin, Charlene, Nancy, Harry, Theresa, Dick, Jimmy, Sharon, and Linda. She also loved the many nieces and nephews from these wonderful families. Most heart breaking she leaves behind her 9 grandchildren Derek, Frank IV, Charlie, Tyler, Cameron, Joseph, Sammy, Collin and Quinn Elizabeth, as well as one more on the way Jordan, whom she never met but loved just as much. These grandchildren were the light of her life and kept her spirit high throughout her illness. Lastly she leaves behind Chase, her lovably neurotic yellow lab whom she tolerated for many, many years.

Friends and family will remember Martha as a fantastic mother and grandmother, who up until the last hours of her life was more concerned for others than herself. She loved being outside, whether she was hiking through the woods by her grandparent’s farm in New Hampshire, gardening in her yard or swimming in the ocean with her grandchildren.

Martha was a graduate of St. Paul High School in 1973 and studied to become an X-Ray technician at the Bristol Hospital School of Radiology. She spoke often of the pride she took in caring for the sick and injured. After her marriage in 1979 she quickly became a mother and transitioned to working in the home. Her efforts created a nurturing environment for her children to grow in.

Martha’s boundless affection for children showed through not only with her own family, but in the way she cared for other children as well. When her family was young she managed her own in home day care, and still enjoys as friends many of the parents and children whom she cared for. As her family aged she transitioned again and worked as a para professional in the Plymouth school system, helping children with special needs. In addition, she spent many years volunteering in the Terryville community most memorably on the board of directors for the Terry Nursery School.

Calling hours will be held on Tuesday, June 27, 2017 between 5:00 and 8:00 p.m. at O’Brien Funeral Home, 24 Lincoln Ave., Forestville (Bristol.) A Memorial Service will be held on Wednesday, June 28, 2017 at11:00 a.m. directly at the Carlyle F. Barnes Memorial Chapel, at West Cemetery, 49 Pound St. in Bristol. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network (TEAM MULLANIACS). To leave an online message of condolence, share a memory or photo, please visit Martha’s memorial page at www.OBRIEN-FUNERALHOME.com.