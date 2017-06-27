Obituaries: Philip F. Koboski

Philip F. Koboski, 76, of Bristol, beloved husband of Carolyn McCarthy Koboski and widower of Susan (Lubinski) Koboski, died on Friday (June 23, 2017) at home after a long illness. Phil was born in New Britain on April 8, 1941 and was one of two children of the late Edward and Angeline (Foligno) Koboski. He was raised in New Britain graduating from Goodwin Technical High School. A master woodworker, he worked as plant manager for Modern Woodcraft in Farmington for over 20 years before retiring. A Bristol resident since 1974, he enjoyed woodworking as a hobby having completed many projects for his family. He also loved to cook and was known for the way he made people laugh. In addition to his wife of 18 years, Phil is survived by a son and daughter-in-law: Philip E. and Brenda Koboski of South Windsor; twin daughters: Annette Marrero and husband, Mario and Angela Bonola and husband, Michael, all of Bristol; two step-sons: Scott McCarthy of Bristol and Craig McCarthy and Kelly Smith of Burlington; his sister and brother-in-law: Rita and Robert Walko of New Britain; four grandchildren whom he adored: Theo and Eric Koboski, Danielle Gorner, and Nicole Marrero; and a great-granddaughter: Briana. He was predeceased by a nephew, Paul Walko in addition to his parents and first wife. Funeral services will be held on Thursday (June 29, 2017) at 11 AM at Prospect United Methodist Church, 99 Summer St., Bristol. Burial will be at the convenience of the family. Relatives and friends may call at Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave., Bristol, on Wednesday between 5 and 8 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: Prospect United Methodist Church Memorial Fund, 99 Summer St., Bristol, CT 06010. Please visit Phil’s memorial website at www.FUNKFUNERALHOME.com

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Google

LinkedIn

Reddit

Twitter

