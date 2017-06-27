Obituaries: Thomas F. Flynn, Jr.

Thomas F. Flynn, Jr., 68 of Bristol, passed away unexpectedly at his home on Friday, June 23, 2017.

Tom was born on February 11, 1949 in Hartford, son of the late Thomas F. Flynn, Sr. and Dorothy (LeBeau) Flynn. He was a graduate of Northeastern University, Boston MA and earned a degree in accounting. An avid skier, Tom was a volunteer of 40 years with the National Ski Patrol. A car enthusiast, full of humor and caring, he was most recently staying active working at Lake Compounce as a grounds man.

He leaves his son, Thomas F. Flynn, IV and his fiancée Kylene Wood of Bristol; daughter Jennifer Lynn Flynn of Wappinger Falls, NY; twin sisters Maureen Drzewiecki of Farmington and Marilyn Coppola and her husband Angelo of Southington; and several nieces and nephews.

Calling hours will be held on Friday, June 30, 2017 between 5:00 and 8:00 p.m. at O’Brien Funeral Home, 24 Lincoln Ave., Forestville (Bristol). A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, July 1, 2017 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Joseph Church, 33 Queen St., Bristol. Those attending are asked to meet directly at the church. Committal service and interment will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, Bristol. In lieu of flowers, donations are requested to go to the American Heart Association, 5 Brookside Dr, Wallingford, CT 06492 or to National Ski Patrol, 133 South Van Gordon St., Suite 100, Lakewood, CO 80228. To leave an online message of condolence or to share a memory or photo, please visit Tom’s memorial page at www.OBRIEN-FUNERALHOME.com.