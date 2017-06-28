Hinshaw picks up 1st homer, in Bees’ loss

ROSA, HINSHAW EACH DRIVE IN 3 RUNS IN LOSS TO LANCASTER BOX SCORE In 140 Characters or Less: Jordan Hinshaw picks up his first ALPB home run, drives in 3, but Bees fall short in 14-9 slugfest with Lancaster #NewBritainVsEverybody The Game Changed When…: The Barnstormers came to bat in the bottom of the 5th inning, down 5-3 at the time. New Britain had just rallied to score all 5 of their runs in the top half, and Lancaster answered with 7 in the bottom half. They sent 12 batters to the plate, 5 of them brought at least 1 run home in their at bat, including a solo shot by Drew Doty. The Barnstormers recaptured the lead 10-5, and that frame would prove to be enough as the 14-9 final was reached. Pitchers of Record: W: Bryan Evans (5-2) | L: Jonathan Pettibone (1-3) Player(s) of the Game: Garrett Weber (Lancaster) – 5-5, 3 HR, 5 RBI | Jordan Hinshaw (New Britain) – 2-4, HR, 3 RBI Next Game: Wednesday, June 28th, 6:30 P.M. Tale of the Tape – New Britain Bees (25-40) vs. Lancaster Barnstormers (35-29)

Broadcast: The Bees' Official YouTube Channel (youtube.com/NewBritainBees) and Facebook Live (facebook.com/newbritainbees), starting at 6:15 P.M. Bees Buzz: Today's game featured the most combined runs in a game by the Bees and their opponent this season with 23. The previous season high was 18, and was achieved twice (May 18th vs. Bridgeport, and June 9th vs. Somerset)…Jordan Hinshaw hit his first Atlantic League home run in the game, a 3 run shot in the 6th inning…Ivan Villaescusa has started in back to back games for this first time this season…Jovan Rosa tallied 3 RBI in today's game, his first 3 RBI performance since August 4th of last season against York…Jordan Hinshaw also drove in 3 runs, making tonight his first 3 RBI game of the season…The two teams combined for 26 total hits in the game…Bees pitchers gave up 5 home runs on the night to Lancaster, 3 of them to Garrett Weber. Those set new season highs for most home runs allowed in a game to both an opponent and a single player…Lancaster's 14 runs are the most runs that New Britain has given up in a game in franchise history…8 of the 9 Bees starters in the batting order had at least 1 hit in the game…Jovan Rosa extended his consecutive games played for the Bees streak to 205, and his overall consecutive games played streak to 228, including postseason.