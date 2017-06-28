Obituaries: Marcia Magoon

Marcia (Chmieleski) Magoon, of Farmington, passed away peacefully from her long battle with cancer on Monday June 26, 2017 with her family at her side.

Marcia “Marci” was born the daughter of the late Marshall & Helen (Tanski) Chmieleski; she will now join them in heaven. Marcia was a RN who worked in various areas, from hospital, to practice office management, to managing the Care Coordination office for United Healthcare, as well as consulting work for The Commonwealth of Mass., presenting discharge planning needs.

She leaves her husband, Roger Magoon Sr., her two beloved children, Debbie Leppones and her husband Peter of Plantsville and Kevin Reid of West Hartford. Four grandchildren who were the loves of her life: Peter Leppones Jr. (P.J.)), Sydney Leppones (Missy), Tyler Reid and Brody Reid, she also leaves two brothers, Dr. Robert Chmieleski and his wife Susan of Farmington and Phillip Chmieleski and his wife Jeneane of NJ. One aunt, several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Marcia also wanted to thank her friends Corky Tedesco and Dr. Vicky Biondi who gave assist as much as able and Dr. Craig Bogdanski, Medical Director at Apple Rehab of Farmington.

Marci also wanted to thank her group on Facebook, A Journey Shared, who were always there for her, in the bad times as well as the good times. Their caring meant so very much, and helped to lighten her load. “Look up at me. I am there… Smiling down knowing you cared”

There will be no calling hours. A private celebration of life will be held at the convenience of the family. Scott Funeral Home, 169 Main St., Terryville is assisting the family with arrangements.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to American Lung Association or the Smilow Cancer Center at Yale New Haven Hospital.