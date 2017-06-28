Obituaries: Salvatore Micucci

Bristol, Salvatore Micucci, 89, of Bristol, CT passed away June 26, 2017 at Countryside Manor. He was the widower of Rose (Keyes) Micucci.

Sal was born in Bristol, CT on April 6, 1928, the son of the late Vincenzo and Rose (Bianca) Micucci.

He was a veteran in China serving with the Marines. In the 50’s he sold insurance for Prudential Insurance Company. Sal was the Democatic Register of voters for 20 years and was a State Representative from 1981-1983. He worked as a Tax preparer for over 50 years retiring in 2008. He was a member of Italian Social Club and the American Legion Post # 2. Sal was one of the first family to join St. Gregory Church and been a member ever since.

He is survived by 4 sons, James, Theodore, Robert and John. A brother, Vito, 3 granddaughters, Eliza, Paisley and Bria and a great grandson, Aiden.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday at 11:00 AM at St. Gregory The Great Church. Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family in St. Joseph Cemetery. There are no calling hours. Dunn Funeral Home 191 West St. Bristol is in charge of the arrangements.

