Police blotter for June 23

The Bristol Police Department reported the following arrests last week.
- Walesca Salgado, 38, of 42 Woodard Dr., Bristol, was arrested June 9 and charged with violation of probation.
- Amie Bernard, 33, of 72 Academy St., Bristol, was arrested June 9 and charged with second degree breach of peace.
- Alfred Sciuto, 52, of 88 Medford St., Bristol, was arrested June 9 and charged with third degree criminal mischief.
- Najee Amatur-Rahim, 33, of no certain address, New Britain, was arrested June 9 and charged with two counts of illegal manufacture, distribution, and sale of narcotics.
- Ramon Torres, 34, of 149 Glen Hills Rd., Meriden, was arrested June 9 and charged with second degree breach of peace, third degree assault and second degree unlawful restraint.
- Jocelin A. Albert, 22, 1424 Thomaston Ave., Waterbury, was arrested June 9 and charged with sixth degree larceny.
- Joel C. McCall, 27, of 476 Broad St., Apt. 1, Bristol, was arrested June 9 and charged with failure to respond to infraction.
- David Sabatino, 28, of 91 Redwood Dr., Bristol, was arrested June 10 and charged with second degree breach of peace and third degree assault.
- Gabriel G. Rosario, 24, of 767 158th St., Bronx, N.Y., was arrested June 10 and charged with operation while under the influence, misuse of plate, and operating an unregistered motor vehicle.
- Joshua N. McCall, 26, of 103 Gridley St., Bristol, was arrested June 10 and charged with assault on a peace officer, interfering with an officer, second degree criminal mischief, first degree criminal mischief, and second degree breach of peace.
- Emily S. Gallant, 27, of 76 Queen St., Bristol, was arrested June 10 and charged with operation while under the influence, operating an unregistered motor vehicle, and operating a motor vehicle without a license.
- Aaron Han, 125 Senaca Rd., Bristol, was arrested June 10 and charged with operation while under the influence and following too close.
- Melissa Wroniak, 32, of 118 Greene St., Bristol, was arrested June 11 and charged with sixth degree larceny.
- David M. Provenzano, 25, of 197 Garden St., Bristol, was arrested June 11 and charged with second degree breach of peace.
- Luke Provenzano, 23, of 197 Garden St., Bristol, was arrested June 11 and charged with second degree breach of peace.
- Angel M. Morales, 36, of 28 Center St., Apt. 2, Bristol, was arrested June 12 and charged with operation while under the influence, illegal operation of motor vehicle under suspension and failure to drive right.
- Douglas L. Ouellette, 23, of 480 Mix St., Bristol, was arrested June 12 and charged with sixth degree larceny.
- Justin Medina, 20, of 25 Munson Ave., Waterbury, was arrested June 13 and charged with first degree failure to appear and second degree failure to appear.
- Mitchell Bley, 24, of 556 King St., 3F, Bristol, was arrested June 13 and charged with operation while under the influence.
- Daquan Jarrett, 23, of 173 Stonecrest St., Bristol, was arrested June 13 and charged with violation of probation.
- Adam Martin, 28, of 23 Grove St., Bristol, was arrested June 13 and charged with second degree strangulation, sexual assault in a relationship, second degree assault and first degree unlawful restraint.
- Shawn Harter, 21, of 32 Case St., Bristol, was arrested June 13 and charged with evading responsibility through injury/property damage, operating a motorcycle without endorsement, driving with intent to harass, no passing zone, second degree breach of peace and assault on a victim over the age of 60.
- Alicia Schettini, 22, of 160 Washington St., J3, Bristol, was arrested June 13 and charged with second degree breach of peace, third degree assault and third degree criminal mischief.
- Joel Young, 38, of 231 Olive St., 3, Bridgeport, was arrested June 14 and charged with second degree failure to appear.
- Tanya Nazario, 28, of 63 Hubbard St., Bloomfield, was arrested June 14 and charged with interfering with an officer, possession of a controlled substance, criminal impersonation, interfering with an officer and second degree forgery.
- Robert Engram, 39, of 31 Orange St., A2, Hartford, was arrested June 14 and charged with interfering with an officer.
- Charles Wanelaincourt, 38, of 284 North Main St., 511, Bristol, was arrested June 14 and charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Ali Raza, 25, of 409 Blackstone Village, Meriden, was arrested June 15 and charged with operation while under the influence, traveling unreasonably fast and restricted turns fail signal.
- David P. Germaine, 53, of 19 Lincoln Place, Bristol, was arrested June 15 and charged with first degree criminal trespass.
- Sean Muff, 48, of 57 Prospect St., Bristol, was arrested June 15 and charged with failure to register sexually violent offense.
- Shawn R. Kruse, 38, of 33 Lufkin Lane, Bristol, was arrested June 15 and charged with second degree breach of peace.
- Abrina Santiago, 23, of 809 Frost Rd., A, Waterbury, was arrested June 15 and charged with operation of a motor vehicle while using a handheld mobile telephone and operation while registered license suspended/ revoked.