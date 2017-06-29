Miscellaneous listings, starting June 30

FRIDAY, JUNE 30

OTHER

QUEEN ANN NZINGA CENTER PARTY WITH A PURPOSE. 5 to 8:30 p.m. Cash bar, free food, dancing, music, games, raffles, live music, dance music, local vendors. Trinity-on-Main, 60 Main St., New Britain. $10 to help keep the Nzinga’s Daughters’ “Music from the African Diaspora Concert” free and support the Nzinga’s Watoto program.

SATURDAY, JULY 1

SOUTHINGTON

OPEN FARM AND GOAT RELAY RACES. 12 to 5 p.m. Meet the herd of dairy goats and spend time on a working farm. Free Goat Relay Races. Work with your goat partner to go through an obstacle course. Bradley Mountain Farm, 12 to 5 p.. 537 Shuttle Meadow Rd., Southington. (860) 385-GOAT. www.BradleyMountainSoaps.com

JULY 1-31

SOUTHINGTON

ART EXHIBIT BY P.R. BAILEY (ABBE WADE) AND JOANNE HATCH. Opening reception, Sunday, July 2 1 to 3 p.m. The Gallery at The Orchards, 34 Hobart St., Southington. (860) 628-5656.

WEDNESDAY, JULY 5

BRISTOL

EVENING BOOK REVIEW. 6 p.m. Informal review of new books at the library. Manross Library, 260 Central St., Forestville. Advance registration required. (860) 584-7790.

THURSDAY, JULY 6

BRISTOL

ARRANGING AND SOURCING LOCALLY GROWN FLOWERS. Part of the Museum After Hours series. 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. With Haley Billipp of Eddy Farm, Newington. Wine and cheese. New England Carousel Museum, 95 Riverside Ave., Bristol. Admission is included with general admission. Museum members free. www.TheCarouselMuseum.org (860) 585-5411.

‘A DOG’S PURPOSE.’ 1 p.m. Film. Bristol Public Library, 5 High St., Bristol. Free. Register Refreshments provided by the Friends of the Bristol Public Library. (860) 584-7787, ext. 2023.

SATURDAY, JULY 8

OTHER

SINGLES MINIATURE GOLF. Held by Social Connections. 2 p.m. Safari Golf, 2340 Wilbur Cross Highway, Berlin. After enjoy refreshments. $8 admission. (860) 582-8229.

FRIDAY, JULY 14

OTHER

SINGLES HAPPY HOUR. Sponsored by Social Connections. 5 p.m. Mingle with old and new friends. Amici Italian Grill, 280 Main St., Middletown. (860) 582-8229.

MONDAY, AUG. 7

BRISTOL

CENTRAL CONNECTICUT CHAMBERS OF COMMERCE 26TH ANNUAL GOLF TOURNAMENT. 10:30 a.m., registration. 11 to noon, lunch. 12 p.m., shotgun start. Tunxis Country Club, 87 Town Farm Rd., Farmington. (860) 584-4718. www.CentralCTChambers.org

THURSDAY, AUG. 17

BRISTOL

18TH ANNUAL REV. ROBERT J. LYSZ MEMORIAL GOLF TOURNAMENT. Benefit for St. Matthew School. 11 a.m., registration and lunch. 12:30 p.m., shotgun start-scramble format. 5 p.m., dinner/ reception/ raffle. Chippanee Country Club, Marsh Road, Bristol. $150 per golfer. $50 dinner only. Make checks payable to St. Matthew School Advancement. St. Matthew School, 33 Welch Dr., Forestville, CT 06010. StMatthewGolf@gmail.com, (860) 690-7975.

SATURDAY, SEPT. 16

BRISTOL

THE 17TH ANNUAL HEATHER BAILEY/ REED AND STEFANOW OPEN. 1 p.m. All proceeds of golf tournament to benefit the Heather Bailey Memorial Scholarship Fund. Entry fee includes 18 holes with a cart, Closest to Pin contests, Long Drive, dinner buffet. Simsbury Farms Golf Course, 100 Old Farms Rd., Simsbury. $130 a person. All fees must be paid by Sept. 2. No exceptions please. Make checks payable to HBMSF, P.O. Box 9008, Bristol, CT 06011-9008. (860) 585-5157.

NOW thru JULY 30

BRISTOL

EXHIBIT FEATURING THE PAINTINGS BY JUAN ANDREU. Opening reception on June 16, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Andreu is the master carver for the New England Carousel Museum. New England Carousel Museum, 95 Riverside Ave., Bristol. Admission to the exhibit and opening reception included in general admission.

NOW thru JUNE 29

SOUTHINGTON

ART EXHIBIT BY JANE M. WHITE OF SOUTHINGTON. The Gallery at The Orchards, 34 Hobart St., Southington. (860) 628-5656.

ONGOING

PLAINVILLE

FLYING FINGERS KNIT AND CROCHET GROUP. Wednesdays, 3 p.m. All ages—children, teens, and adults. Learn to knit or crochet. Bring your current project. Group runs for two hours. Plainville Public Library, 56 East Main St., Plainville. (860) 793-1450.