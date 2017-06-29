Obituaries: Arline Rose Pelletier

Arline Rose Pelletier, 73, of Bristol, died on Sunday (June 25, 2017) at her home. Arline was born in Bristol on August 27, 1943 and was the daughter of the late Joseph and Marie-Rose (Allard) Pelletier. A lifelong Bristol resident, she was employed at New Departure until retirement and was a parishioner of St. Ann Church. Arline leaves her brother, Ronald H. Pelletier of Murray, KY; two nieces: Heidi Caron of Terryville, and Jett Ann Breedlove of Paducah, KY; and several cousins. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday (July 1, 2017) at 10 AM at St. Ann Church, 215 West St., Bristol. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, Bristol. There are no calling hours. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Ann Church Memorial Fund, 180 Laurel St., Bristol, CT 06010. Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave., Bristol, is assisting the family. Please visit Arline’s memorial website at www.FUNKFUNERALHOME.com.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Google

LinkedIn

Reddit

Twitter

