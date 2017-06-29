Senior listings, starting June 30

FRIDAY, JULY 7

PLAINVILLE

THE BEAR REALITY. 10 a.m. Felicia Ortiner, a Connecticut master wildlife conservationist and a bear enthusiast will provide education and facts about bears. Plainville Senior Center, 200 East St., Plainville. Register. (860) 747-5728.

THURSDAY, AUG. 17

BRISTOL

THE ST. STANISLAUS CHURCH GOLDEN AGERS. TRIP TO FRANKIE VALLI SHOW, ‘WHO LOVES YOU?’ Includes family style lunch. Aqua Turf, Plantsville. $76 per person. Drive on your own. Register. (860) 589-5597.

WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 13

BRISTOL

PILGRIMAGE TO THE NATIONAL BLUE ARMY SHRINE OF OUR LADY OF FATIMA IN WASHINGTON, N.J. Sponsored by the Legion of St. Stanislaus Church. $42 for non-legion members. (860) 589-5597.

MONDAY, SEPT. 25

BRISTOL

MOHEGAN SUN CASINO TRIP. Held by St. Stanislaus Golden Agers. Casino bonus of a food ticket and one Big Wheel ticket. (860) 589-5597.

TUESDAY, OCT. 10

BRISTOL

JIMMY STURR THE POLKA KING. Held by the St. Stanislaus Church Golden Agers. Includes music, family style lunch with salad, pasta, pierogies, stuffed cabbage, kielbasa and sauerkraut, veggie, potatoes, dessert, beverage. Aqua Turf, Plantsville. Register. (860) 589-5597.

OCT. 16, 17

BRISTOL

TRIP TO TERRACOTTA WARRIORS AT THE FRANKIN INSTITUTE, PHILADELPHIA. Held by the St. Stanislaus Golden Agers. Trip includes one night stay at the Holiday Inn Express Midtown, one breakfast, one dinner, sightseeing, and admissions. $309 per person, double or triple. $389 for single. Register. (860) 589-5597.