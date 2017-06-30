BCHS students head off to world

By MIKE CHAIKEN

EDITIONS EDITOR

Bristol Central High School sent off 284 graduates into the world during commencement exercises last Tuesday.

It was a time for some students to reflect on the past four years.

Alexandria Winarski, who will be studying forensic biology at Western New England University in the fall, said her fondest memory of Bristol Central will be “all the friends I made and all the teachers I interacted with.”

“Doing sports” was Kallie Clark’s fondest memory of high school. Clark, who will be going to the University of St. Joseph in the fall to study nursing, also said she will remember “coming out of my comfort zone to meet new people and force myself to go out and do things I enjoy.”

Julian VanBeveren said she will remember “all my friends and how my teachers inspired me a lot.” As for her future, she is looking forward to getting a good job in nursing.

Angela Reynolds, who currently has a job at First Bristol Credit Union, said she will remember how hard her freshman year was. And she will remember what a hassle the past four years have been. “But here I am graduating with my best friend (VanBeveren) and I’m the happiest person in the world.”

“I have no idea how my future or any other’s future will turn out,” said valedictorian Molly Watstein during her speech to graduates, faculty, friends, and family. “Our high school experience threw obstacles at us we never though we’d face,” such as budget cuts, political divide, poverty, abuse, tragedy, and more. However, she said, “For every challenge there was incredible triumph” such as Bristol Central’s victory in the Battle of the Bell football game or Bristol Central Principal Peter Wininger winning the national “Principal of Principle award.”

“Growing up isn’t easy,” said Watstein. “We were lucky to have our BC family to lighten the load.”

In her salutatorian address, Nicole Truszkowski told her fellow graduates, “At Bristol Central, it’s never really hard to find a reason to feel humble and blessed.”

In her comments to the graduations, Susan Moreau, the deputy superintendent of schools, said, “Each of you will be remembered (at Bristol Central), go forward, and make a point to make a difference in the world.”

“Whatever path you choose, I wish you immense success,” said Councilor and Deputy Mayor Anthony D’Amato. “After today’s celebration ends, the hard work begins.”

Bristol Central Graduates for 2016-2017:

