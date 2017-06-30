Bees avoid series sweep

BEES SALVAGE A VICTORY IN 4 GAME SET WITH LANCASTER

BOX SCORE

In 140 Characters or Less: Lee goes 7 strong innings, Rosa, Bierfeldt each homer to give New Britain a 2-1 victory over the Barnstormers #NewBritainVsEverybody

The Game Changed When…: The game was tied in the top of the 8th inning, and Conor Bierfeldt came to bat with nobody on base. He would hit his team leading 12th home run with 2 outs in the frame to give New Britain their 2-1 lead. The home run would end up being the game winning run after Gilblair picked up the save to end the contest.

Pitchers of Record: W: Mike Lee (2-5) | L: Kevin Munson (1-3) | SV: Shawn Gilblair (5)

Player(s) of the Game: Jovan Rosa (New Britain) – 2-4, HR, RBI | Vladimir Frias (Lancaster) – 1-4, HR, RBI

Next Game: Friday, June 30th, 6:35 P.M.

Tale of the Tape – Bridgeport Bluefish (37-29) vs. New Britain Bees (25-41)

Starting Pitchers – New Britain: LHP Nick Greenwood (0-0, 2.45) | Bridgeport: RHP Tyler Badamo (4-3, 2.63)

TICKETS: BUY HERE | Available at the New Britain Stadium Box Office | Call 860-826-BEES

PROMOTIONS: Fat Tire Friday and Foul Pole Friday return to New Britain Stadium as the Bees take on their in-state rival Bridgeport! Fans in attendance can sign up to win weekly giveaways presented by Fat Tire! If a designated Bees player hits a home run off of either foul pole, one lucky fan will win $50,000 on Foul Pole Friday!

Broadcast: The Bees’ Official YouTube Channel (youtube.com/NewBritainBees) and Facebook Live (facebook.com/newbritainbees), starting at 6:20 P.M.

Bees Buzz: Jovan Rosa hit his second home run of the series in the game, a solo shot in the 3rd inning…Conor Bierfeldt hit his team leading 12th home run in the top of the 8th inning, a solo shot…The Bees have hit multiple home runs in a game 6 different times in the month of June…New Britain is now 10-8 in one run games…Michael Baca got his first stolen base of his professional career by swiping second base in the 5th inning, and then stole another base in the top of the 7th inning…Jovan Rosa has recorded multiple hits in 3 consecutive games…Jordan Hinshaw has recorded multiple hits in 4 of his last 6 games…Mike Lee pitched 7 complete innings in the game, which ties his longest outing of the season…With 2 hits in the game, Craig Maddox is now 3 hits away from 700 hits in his professional career…Tonight’s game was the first time since Anthony Marzi’s complete game shutout against York on June 14 that New Britain’s opponent did not score in multiple innings…James Skelton and Jamar Walton are both approaching 1,000 career games played. After tonight’s game, Skelton is 2 away, and Walton is 4 away…Tonight’s game was the first time that the Bees and their opponent were tied after 7 innings were played since June 11th against Somerset…Jovan Rosa extended his consecutive games played for the Bees streak to 207, and his overall consecutive games played streak to 230, including postseason.