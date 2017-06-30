Local contestants pick up honors at state pageants

By MIKE CHAIKEN

EDITIONS EDITOR

Although the local contestants did not win Miss Connecticut or Miss Connecticut’s Outstanding Teen pageants this weekend, they did earn accolades at the event in Hartford’s Connecticut Convention Cente.

In the Miss Connecticut’s Outstanding Teen pageant held Saturday afternoon, Miss Plantsville’s Outstanding Teen Taylor Plourd of Bristol was the third runner-up to the eventual winner, Miss Naugatuck Valley Brooke Cyr. Plourd also was awarded Miss Congeniality.

Miss Forestville’s Outstanding Teen Cassandra Lechner won the overall talent award. She also placed in the top 10.

In the Miss Connecticut contest, which was won by Eliza Kanner Saturday night after preliminaries on Friday, Miss Southington Bridget Oei was third runner-up. Miss Bristol Gina Salvatore reached the top 10.

Miss Forestville Erika Farrell received the Miss Congeniality award. She also received Miss America Academic Award scholarship.

Also competing from the area were Miss Southington’s Outstanding Teen Ava Onofreo and Miss Bristol’s Outstanding Teen Victoria Kilbourne.

“It’s incredible,” said the new Miss Connecticut’s Outstanding Teen Brooke Cyr. “I’m still trying to process it.”

“It was incredible to be crowned by Alyssa Taglia (Miss Connecticut 2016),” said the new Miss Connecticut Eliza Lynne Kanner. “She has been my mentor for the past 10 years.”

“It was an incredible moment,” said Kanner.

PHOTOS by MIKE CHAIKEN