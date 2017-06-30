Police blotter for June 30

The Bristol Police Department reported the following arrests last week.
- Carmine Moffo, 39, of 250 Old Watertown Rd., Middlebury, was arrested June 16 and charged with second degree failure to appear.
- Randall R. Ciccio, 53, of 245 Middle St., Bristol, was arrested June 16 and charged with second degree failure to appear, restricted turns fail signal, misuse of plate, no insurance, illegal operation of motor vehicle under suspension, and operating an unregistered motor vehicle.
- Vedra E. Torres, 40, of 25 Dudley St., Bristol, was arrested June 17 and charged with operation while under the influence, failure to drive right and operation while registered license suspended/revoked.
- Maria Davis, 58, of 34 Boulder Ridge, Canton, was arrested June 17 and charged with sixth degree larceny and risk of injury to a minor.
- Brooke A. Miselis, 24, of 475 Hancock St., Apt. 1, Brooklyn, N.Y., was arrested June 18 and charged with operation while under the influence, evading responsibility through serious physical injury, and failure to drive right.
- Makayla M. Whelahan, 21, of 503 Jordan Lane, Wethersfield, was arrested June 18 and charged with operation while under the influence and operation while registered license suspended/ revoked.
- Ashton Christopher, 28, of 29 Bidwell Ave., Apt. 29B, East Hartford, was arrested June 18 and charged with evading responsibility through injury/property damage, traveling too fast for conditions and restricted turns fail signal.
- Michael Cyr, 39, of 46 Hull St., Bristol, was arrested June 18 and charged with operation while under the influence, failure to drive right and no insurance.
- Bartosz Okon, 28, of 125 East Rd., Bristol, was arrested June 18 and charged with criminal violation of restraining order.
- Joseph M. Texidor, 23, of 129 Bedford St., Apt. 2D, Hartford, was arrested June 18 and charged with evading responsibility through injury/property damage and disobey officer’s signal.
- David H. Smith, 60, of 68 Collins Rd., Bristol, was arrested June 19 and charged with operation while under the influence.
- Shanny M. Roldan, 21, of 4 Stanley Dr., Enfield, was arrested June 19 and charged with first degree failure to appear and second degree failure to appear.
- Kayla Huminski, 26, of 101 Beacon St., Bristol, was arrested June 19 and charged with second degree breach of peace, second degree violation of conditions of release and first degree criminal trespass.
- Eric Trudel, 44, of 101 Beacon St., Bristol, was arrested June 19 and charged with second degree breach of peace and operating an unregistered motor vehicle.
- Bartosz Okon, 28, of 125 East Rd., Bristol, was arrested June 19 and charged with first degree criminal trespass, criminal violation of protective order and first degree violation of conditions of release.
- Richard Grandy, 65, of 41 Gina St., Bristol, was arrested June 19 and charged with second degree threatening.
- Luke A. Ouellette, 22, of 152 Sheffield Lane, Bristol, was arrested June 19 and charged with first degree criminal mischief.
- Normando Moquete, 43, of 5 Pinnacle Rd., Farmington, was arrested June 19 and charged with second degree threatening and disorderly conduct.
- Matthew D. Lantieri, 25, of 11 Mulberry St., Naugatuck, was arrested June 19 and charged with criminal violation of protective order and second degree threatening.
- Carmen J. Nicastro, 53, of 58 Upson St., Bristol, was arrested June 20 and charged with third degree assault and second degree breach of peace.
- Joshua Derosier, 30, of 109 Winthrop St., New Britain, was arrested June 21 and charged with evading responsibility through injury/ property damage, restricted turns fail signal and operation while registered license suspended/ revoked.
- Mussa Mwanilelo, 27, of 126 Penrose St., Springfield, Mass., was arrested June 21 and charged with criminal violation of protective order, first degree criminal trespass, misuse of plate, interfering with an officer and unsafe movements of a stopped car.
- Andrew Grosky, 19, of 60 Divinity St., Apt. 1, Bristol, was arrested June 21 and charged with second degree breach of peace.
- Kevin W. Grosky, 48, of 60 Divinity St., Apt. 1, Bristol, was arrested June 21 and charged with second degree breach of peace.
- Tianna Smith, 20, of 28 Irving St., Bristol, was arrested June 21 and charged with third degree larceny, second degree criminal trover and operating a motor vehicle without a license.
- Shawna L. Carrara, 29, of 18 Frances St., Bristol, was arrested June 22 and charged with second degree failure to appear.
- John P. Zarcone, 37, of 162 Park St., Apt. 2, Bristol, was arrested June 22 and charged with second degree breach of peace.
- Antonio Powell, 40, of 149 Park St., Bristol, was arrested June 22 and charged with interfering with an officer, operation while registered license suspended/revoked and traveling fast.
- Angel J. Gonzalez-Castro, 20, of 254 Divinity St., Apt. 1R, Bristol, was arrested June 22 and charged with third degree assault and second degree breach of peace.
- John J. Truiolo, 51, of 12 Bittersweet Lane, Apt. C, Bristol, was arrested June 22 and charged with public indecency, risk of injury to a minor and second degree breach of peace.
- James F. Poland, 54, of 9 Irving St., Apt. 3, Bristol, was arrested June 22 and charged with third degree identity theft and sixth degree larceny.