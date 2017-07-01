Adopt-A-Child donations sought by United Way

The United Way of West Central Connecticut is continuing its Adopt–A–Child Back to School Program. This year, over 550 children have registered, and donations are needed

United Way is looking for donation.

If you or your company wants to take part in this valuable program and help a child in need, call Kimberly Hernandez at United Way, (860)582-9559 x 405 or Laura Watson, (860) 582-9559 x 400).

You will be asked to provide a first day of school outfit for a child, along with a backpack filled with school supplies. United Way will provide you with a child’s first name, gender, clothing sizes, and favorite colors to help you in purchasing your gift. Even a monetary donation will help the United Way staff purchase items for these children.

Donations should be dropped off to United Way on either Aug, 14 or 15 between 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., so that they can distribute the gifts before the first day of school.