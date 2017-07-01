Vanity light fixture recall alert

The Department of Consumer Protection (DCP) is warning consumers about a recall of vanity light fixtures issued by Design Solutions International in conjunction with Home Depot.

The recall is for the Home Decorators Collection 3-Light and 4-Light Comotti Vanity Fixtures. The light shades can detach and fall, posing laceration and burn hazards.

“We encourage consumers who believe they may have purchased this product to double check – and contact Design Solutions International for their replacement products,” said Consumer Protection Commissioner Michelle H. Seagull, “It’s important to us that consumers and their families feel safe in their homes – and that means keeping up on the latest recalls. We always welcome consumers reaching out to us with questions and concerns about product recalls should they feel the need to.”

This product was sold at Home Depot stores nationwide and online at www.homedepot.com from December 2014 through March 2017 for between $95 and $110. Roughly 64,200 of these light fixture units have been sold throughout the United States. The product is pictured below.

This recall was conducted voluntarily by the company under Consumer Product Safety Commission’s (CPSC) Fast Track process.

Consumers should immediately contact Design Solutions International for replacement light shades and installation instructions. Consumers may contact them at 800-388-6141 from 8am to 4pm ET, email at customersupport@dsilighting.com or register online at http://dsilighting.com and click on “Recall Information” at the bottom of the page for more information.