Bees weekend round up for July 3

SKELTON PLAYS 1,000TH GAME, MADDOX GETS 700TH HIT IN DOUBLEHEADER

In 140 Characters or Less: Maddox notches 700th career hit, Skelton plays 1,000th career game as Fish complete the sweep to conclude the 1st half of the 2017 season

The Game Changed When…:

Game 1: Luis Hernandez came to bat in the top of the 5th inning for Bridgeport with 2 runners on base. The Bluefish led 2-1 at the time. He would hit an RBI single to center field, driving in Tony Abreu, extending their lead to 3-1. The hit would prove to be the game winning run as the final score of 5-2 would eventually be reached.

Game 2: Bridgeport sent 7 batters to the plate in the top of the 2nd inning with New Britain leading 1-0. The Bluefish would answer with 3 runs of their own, led by RBI knocks from Gustavo Molina, Santiago Nessy, and a sacrifice fly by Angel Rosa. The frame gave Bridgeport a 3-1 lead, which would stand until the final out.

Pitchers of Record:

Game 1: W: Cory Riordan (6-3) | L: Brian Dupra (3-6)

Game 2: W: Frank DeJiulio Jr. (2-3) | L: Jonathan Pettibone (1-4)

Player(s) of the Game:

Game 1: Andrew Lambo (Bridgeport) – 2-3, 2 HR, 4 RBI | Jake McGuiggan (New Britain) – 1-3, 2B, RBI

Game 2: Andrew Lambo (Bridgeport) – 2-3, GS, 4 RBI | Craig Maddox (New Britain) – 1-3, RBI, tallied 700th career hit

Next Game: Monday, July 3rd, 6:35 P.M.

Tale of the Tape – Somerset Patriots (42-28) vs. New Britain Bees (26-44)

Starting Pitchers – New Britain: RHP Kyle Simon (4-5, 4.64) | Somerset: LHP Rick Teasley (7-1, 2.55)

Bees Buzz: Game 1 was the first time that Jordan Hinshaw batted in the leadoff spot as a member of the Bees…Jovan Rosa’s streak of recording multiple hits in consecutive games was snapped at 4 after game 1…Game 2 of the doubleheader was James Skelton’s 1,000th career game…After playing in both games of the doubleheader, Jamar Walton is now 2 games away from 1,000 games in his career…Conor Bierfeldt had 3 hits in game 2, making the game his second 3-hit performance of the season…Mike Hepple has not allowed a run in 4 relief innings against Bridgeport this season (2 appearances)…Conor Bierfeldt has reached base safely in 11 consecutive games…With a double in game 1 and an RBI single in game 2, Craig Maddox has reached 700 total hits in his professional career…Jovan Rosa extended his consecutive games played for the Bees streak to 210 after playing in both games of the twin bill, and his overall consecutive games played streak to 233, including postseason.

In 140 Characters or Less: Bees rally late, but fall short in game 1 to Bridgeport 6-5 on Saturday. Doubleheader tomorrow beginning at 1 PM #ItsBetterWithTheBees

The Game Changed When…: Bridgeport was holding on to a 3-2 lead going into the top of the 6th. Jose Cuevas and Daniel Fields would reach base, bringing Jose Gil to the plate. He would hit a 3 run home run to extend Bridgeport’s lead to 6-2. New Britain would answer in the bottom half with 3 runs of their own, but the 3 run shot would prove to be the game winner as the 6-5 final was reached.

Pitchers of Record: W: Rainy Lara (7-3) | L: Nick Greenwood (0-1) | SV: David Carpenter (24)

Player(s) of the Game: Jose Gil (Bridgeport) – 2-3, 2B, HR, 3 RBI | Michael Baca (New Britain) – 2-3, 2B, RBI

Bees Buzz: Jovan Rosa has recorded multiple hits in 4 consecutive games…James Skelton hit his 7th home run of the season in the game, a solo shot to lead off the 6th…With 1 hit in today’s game, Craig Maddox now has 698 hits in his career…Nick Greenwood suffered his first loss as a Bee in the game…Nick Greenwood suffered his first loss as a Bee…Michael Baca has recorded multiple hits in back to back games…James Skelton and Jamar Walton are both approaching 1,000 career games played. After tonight’s game, Skelton is 1 away, and Walton is 3 away…Tonight’s game was Michael Crouse’s 11th multi-RBI game of the season. He is now tied for the team lead in that category with Conor Bierfeldt…Jovan Rosa extended his consecutive games played for the Bees streak to 208, and his overall consecutive games played streak to 231, including postseason.