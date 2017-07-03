Bianca wins award at Distinguished Young Women competition

On Saturday, July 1, Jaymie Bianca of Bristol, Connecticut received the Distinguished Alumnae Spirit Award during the 60th Distinguished Young Women National Finals. The $2,000 cash scholarship was awarded to the participant who most embodies the spirit of Distinguished Young Women and was voted upon by her fellow participants.

Following a selection process that began in her home state of Connecticut, Bianca traveled to Mobile, Ala. along with 50 other state representatives to participate in community activities and prepare for the 60th annual national competition.

Bianca is a graduate of St. Paul Catholic High School. In the fall, she will attend Fordham University with plans to become a Human Rights lawyer. She is the daughter of Roberta and Robert Bianca.

Skye Bork of the District of Columbia was selected as the Distinguished Young Woman of America for 2017 and presented with a $30,000 cash scholarship. Catherine Liang of California was named first runner-up and Helen Huang of Massachusetts was selected as second runner-up. More than $100,000 in cash scholarship was awarded during the three-day competition in Mobile, Ala.