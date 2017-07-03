Obituaries: Joyce Posa

Joyce (Kimball) Posa, 84, of Torrington, former Burlington resident, widow of Daniel Posa passed away June 29, 2017 at Litchfield Woods, Torrington.

Joyce was born July 13, 1932 in New Britain, CT, daughter of the late Gordon S. and Helen (Kotrady) Kimball.

She is survived by her daughters, Sandra Wentland and her husband Peter of Burlington and Cathy Langer and her husband John of Bantam; her grandchildren, Ashley Langer, Eric and Kyle Wentland; three great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

Relatives and friends may call at the Scott Funeral Home, 169 Main St., Terryville on Friday July 7, 2017 from 6:00 to 8:00PM. Burial at the convenience of the family will be in Peacedale Cemetery, Bristol. www.scottfuneralhomeinc.com