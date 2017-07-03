Obituaries: Onufre ‘Klay’ J. Klapatch

Onufre “Klay” J. Klapatch, 93, of Bristol, husband of Eleanore (Klosowski) Klapatch, died on Saturday (June 24, 2017) at Countryside Manor, Bristol. Klay was born February 23, 1924 in Jamestown, PA and was a son of the late Mary and Onufre Klapatch. He was a long time Bristol resident, a member of St. Stanislaus Church, Bristol and a U.S. Army Air Corps veteran of WW II. In addition to his wife, Klay leaves a son, Girard F. Klapatch and his wife Rita of North Bend, OR; a sister, Olga Langley of FL; and several nieces and nephews. Klay was predeceased by his beloved daughter, Robin J. Klapatch. He also was predeceased by two sisters, Mildred Michalicki and Mary Donahue; and a brother, John Klapatch. Private graveside service and burial with military honors was held on Friday (June 30, 2017) at St. Mary Cemetery, Terryville officiated by the Rev. Daniel Wojtun of St. Stanislaus Church in Bristol. Funk Funeral Home 35 Bellevue Ave., Bristol was in care of the arrangements. Please visit Klay’s memorial web-site at www.FUNKFUNERALHOME.com

