Obituaries: Rita Kelsey

Rita (Skonieczny) Kelsey, 75, of Meriden, beloved wife of John R. Kelsey, died on Friday (June 30, 2017) at the MidState Medical Center, Meriden surrounded by her loving family. Rita was a resident of Southington from 1978 until her and John’s recent move to Meriden. Rita was born in New Britain on May 19, 1942 and was the daughter of the late Boleslaw and Victoria (Gworek) Skonieczny. She was raised in New Britain where she graduated high school from Mary Immaculate Academy. She then went on to attend Cardinal Cushing College in Boston. She enjoyed a career as a medical transcriptionist, employed at New Britain General Hospital for over 20 years. She continued her career at both UCONN and Central Connecticut State University. Upon her retirement, she enjoyed many years of being a loving and devoted grandmother. In addition to her husband, Rita is survived by her a daughter and son-in-law: Karen and Joseph Bush of Southington; a son and daughter-in-law: Mark and Kerry Sirois of Ellington; a brother and sister-in-law: Peter and Carol Skonieczny of New Britain; four grandchildren: Alex and Lauren Bush and Luke and Anna Sirois; and several nieces and nephews. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Sacred Heart Church, 158 Broad St., New Britain, on Thursday (July 6, 2017) at 11 A.M. Burial will follow in Sacred Heart Cemetery New Britain. Relatives and friends may call at Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave., Bristol, on Wednesday (July 5, 2017) between 5 and 8 P.M. Memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association Connecticut Chapter, 200 Executive Boulevard, Suite 4B Southington, CT 06489. Please visit Rita’s memorial web-site at www.FUNKFUNERALHOME.com

