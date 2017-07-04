Blues make donation to breast health center

Players from the Bristol Blues of the Futures Collegiate Baseball League presented a donation of $1,688 to staff of the Beekley Center for Breast Health and Wellness at Bristol Hospital. The funds were raised at the team’s annual Pink Night event that took place at the Bristol Blues/Martha’s Vineyard Sharks game on June 23 at Muzzy Field. The pink jerseys worn by the players as well as the team’s pink bats were auctioned off at the end of the game with proceeds benefiting the center. Additional funds were raised from the nightly 50/50 raffle. Since the Blues launched the Pink Night event in 2015, more than $4,000 has been donated to the Beekley Center for Breast Health and Wellness. In attendance at the check presentation included, from the left, from the Beekley Center for Breast Health and Wellness: Clinical Coordinator and Breast Health Navigator Kathy Albano, RN, BSN, CN-BN; Medical Director Sai Varanasi, MD, FACS, and from the Bristol Blues: outfielder Mitch Guilmette, and pitcher Tom Curtin.

