Buy some ice cream, support Boys and Girls Clubs

On Sunday, July 16, National Ice Cream Day, Friendly’s invites America’s ice cream enthusiasts to enjoy a Friend-z® in support of Boys & Girls Clubs of America.

Friendly’s is giving back to the community by donating $2 from each $2.99 Friend-z® purchase at all Friendly’s restaurant locations to Boys & Girls Clubs of America. To show their gratitude to those who purchase a $2.99 Friend-z® on National Ice Cream Day, Boys & Girls Club of America and Friendly’s are pleased to offer guests thank you coupons toward their next Friendly’s visit.

In addition to the donation to Boys & Girls Clubs of America on National Ice Cream Day, Friendly’s is celebrating summer all season long by offering its signature Friend-z® at a fraction of its regular price. Now through Sept. 17, guests can continue to enjoy their favorite Friend-z® flavor for $2.99.