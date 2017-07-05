Holiday round-up for New Britain Bees

CROUSE HOMERS AS SOMERSET BESTS NEW BRITAIN 6-4

In 140 Characters or Less: Fujiwara doubles, drives in 2 in professional debut, Crouse homers, but Patriots even series at 1 apiece 6-4 #ItsBetterWithTheBees

The Game Changed When…: Somerset came to bat in the top of the 8th inning with the score tied up at 1. Nine hitters would come to the plate and 5 runs would come home to score, led by a 2 RBI single from Christian Marrero and a 2 run home run by Kyle Roller. The Patriots would take a 6-1 lead at the time, and it would prove to be enough to secure the win.

Pitchers of Record: W: Efrain Nieves (1-0) – L: Nate Roe (2-3)

Player(s) of the Game: Christian Marrero (Somerset) – 2-4, 3 RBI | Michael Crouse (New Britain) – 1-3, HR, RBI | Tsuyoshi Fujiwara (New Britain) – 1-1, 2B, 2 RBI, first professional career hit and runs batted in

Next Game: Wednesday, July 5th, 6:35 P.M.

Tale of the Tape – Somerset Patriots (1-1, 43-29) vs. New Britain Bees (1-1, 27-45)

Starting Pitchers – New Britain: LHP Nick Greenwood (0-1, 4.15) | Somerset: RHP Will Oliver (3-1, 5.40)

Bees Buzz: Tsuyoshi Fujiwara made his professional debut pinch hitting in the bottom of the 8th inning, and recorded his first career hit and RBI with a 2 run double…Mike Lee recorded 6 strikeouts in his outing today, which ties the season high by any Bees pitcher for most strikeouts in a game…The Bees have hit 6 home runs through their last 6 games…Jake McGuiggan recorded 3 hits in a game for the first time since August 28th last season, also against Somerset…Brandon Fry has not allowed a run in 10 of his last 11 outings (8 innings)…The Bees have scored first in 3 consecutive games…With 1/3 of an inning of relief today, Brandon Fry is now 10 innings away from 100 innings pitched as a Bee…Conor Bierfeldt has reached base safely in 12 consecutive games…Jovan Rosa extended his consecutive games played for the Bees streak to 212, and his overall consecutive games played streak to 235, including postseason.

BIERFELDT, SKELTON EACH HOMER IN VICTORY OVER SOMERSET

In 140 Characters or Less: Jamar Walton’s 1,000th career game is a 6-2 win over Somerset. Bierfeldt, Skelton each homer in the victory #ItsBetterWithTheBees

The Game Changed When…: New Britain, already ahead 1-0, added onto their lead in the bottom of the 5th inning. 3 more runs would come across thanks to a 2 RBI single by Jovan Rosa and an infield single by Jordan Hinshaw. Somerset would battle back and score 2 runs of their own, but the inning would prove to be the game winning one as the 6-2 final was reached.

Pitchers of Record: W: Kyle Simon (5-5) | L: Rick Teasley (7-2)

Player(s) of the Game: Jovan Rosa (New Britain) – 1-4, 2 RBI | Kyle Roller (Somerset) – 2-4, 2 RBI | Conor Bierfeldt (New Britain) – 1-3, HR, RBI

Bees Buzz: Tonight’s game was Jamar Walton’s 1,000th game of his professional career…Conor Bierfeldt has hit the first home run of each half for the Bees this season…The Bees have started out both halves of the 2017 season against a left handed pitcher…Conor Bierfeldt’s home run was his team leading 13th home run of the season….Today was the first game that the Bees were in the lead after 7 innings since June 23rd, also against Somerset…Brandon Fry has not allowed a run in 9 of his last 10 outings…Conor Bierfeldt has reached base safely in 12 consecutive games…Michael Baca has recorded multiple hits in 3 of his last 5 games…James Skelton has homered twice through his past 3 games…Stan Cliburn is now 2 wins away from 100 wins as manager of the Bees…Jovan Rosa extended his consecutive games played for the Bees streak to 211, and his overall consecutive games played streak to 234, including postseason.