Kids listings, starting July 7

FRIDAY, JULY 7

BRISTOL

NAPPY’S PUPPET SHOW. 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. Explore the history of shadow puppets. Designed for children 2 to 8 and their families. Imagine Nation, 1 Pleasant St., Bristol. ImagineNation.org. (860) 314-1400.

ROGER TINCKNELL PRESENTS ‘UNDER ONE SKY: A CELEBRATION OF DIVERSITY.’ 10 a.m. Children of all ages invited to enjoy interactive songs from around the world. Bristol Public Library, 5 High St., Bristol. Free. (860) 584-7787. BristolLib.com

SOUTHINGTON

‘SCHOOLHOUSE ROCK’/ ‘BORN TO LEARN.’ 7 p.m. Southington Recreation Department Summer Youth Theater program. Students entering grades 3 to 6. Southington High School, Southington. $5. (860) 276-6219.

JULY 7-28

BRISTOL

SPORTS CLINICS. Fridays, 9:30 a.m. For children 8 and older. Track and field, basketball, baseball. Food, games. Bristol Public Library, 5 High St., Bristol. Free. (860) 584-7787. BristolLib.com

SUNDAY, JULY 9

OTHER

PRINCESS TEA. 1 to 3 p.m. Held by the New England Carousel Museum. Bushnell Park Carousel, Hartford. NewEnglandCarouselMuseum.org

BRISTOL

FAMILY SUNDAY. 12 to 4 p.m. Monthly event features a children’s craft activity that changes each month. This month, make a metal punch craft. New England Carousel Museum, 95 Riverside Ave., Bristol. $6 for adults. $5 for children.

JULY 10-14

PLAINVILLE

5 DAY GOOD NEWS CLUB. 5:30 to 7 p.m. Organized by the Child Evangelism Fellowship of Connecticut. Crafts, Bible stories, missionary stories, music, and snacks. Faith Bible Church, 168 Unionville Ave., Plainville. Free. (860) 747-5209.

JULY 10-21

OTHER

MUSICAL THEATRE PREPARATORY PROGRAM. Two week full-day intensive musical theater program introduces and prepares young actors (third to eighth grade) for future training and/ or performance in music, dance, and theater. Taught by Broadway actors Douglas Lyons and Jason Gotay. Playhouse on Park, 244 Park Rd., West Hartford. $700 for two-week course. Class sizes limited. (860) 523-5900 ext. 10. www.PlayhouseonPark.org

JULY 11-25

BRISTOL

TAI CHI AFTER LUNCH. Tuesdays, 1:45 to 2:15 p.m. Enjoy lunch and experiment with balance. Free. Bristol Public Library, 5 High St., Bristol. (860) 584-7787. BristolLib.com

WEDNESDAY, JULY 12

PLAINVILLE

MANGA AND ANIME CLUB. 5:30 p.m. For ages 12 and up. Sample different Japanese foods, watch anime, and chat about shared interested. Plainville Public Library, 56 East Main St., Plainville. (860) 793-1450.

BRISTOL

PUMPERNICKEL PUPPETS PRESENT, ‘THE THREE BILLY GOATS GRUFF’ AND ‘THE LION AND THE MOUSE.’ 6:30 p.m. Small and big puppets perform familiar stories. Bristol Public Library, 5 High St., Bristol. Free. (860) 584-7787. BristolLib.com

THURSDAY, JULY 13

BRISTOL

WATER CARNIVAL. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Beat the heat with water games and ice sculpture creations. Imagine Nation, 1 Pleasant St., Bristol. ImagineNation.org. (860) 314-1400.

FRIDAY, JULY 14

BRISTOL

THE CALIFORNIA PIZZA KITCHEN MAKES PIZZA. 9:30 a.m. Bristol Public Library, 5 High St., Plainville. (860) 584-7787. BristolLib.com

JULY 31, AUG. 21

PLAINVILLE

THREE INTERNATIONAL STORYTIMES. Monday, July 31 at 6:30 p.m., German. Monday, Aug. 21 at 6:30 p.m., Polish. During these programs, Eric Carle’s “The Very Hungry Caterpillar” will be read in both English and another language. Then participate in a craft and sample food from the featured country. 3 years old and up. Register. Plainville Public Library, 56 East Main St., Plainville. (860) 793-1450.

NOW thru JULY 26

BRISTOL

YOGA AFTER LUNCH. Wednesdays, 1:45 to 2:15 p.m. Enjoy lunch and after stretch your body. Bristol Public Library, 5 High St., Bristol. Free. Sponsored by Bristol Rotary Club. (860) 584-7787. BristolLib.com

NOW thru JULY 27

BRISTOL

HIP HOP AFTER LUNCH. Thursdays, 1:45 to 2:15 p.m. Enjoy a lunch and after get your heart pumping with Hip Hop music and dance moves. Bristol Public Library, 5 High St., Bristol. (860) 584-7787. BristolLib.com

NOW thru AUG. 18

PLAINVILLE

PICTURE BOOKS AND POPSICLES. Fridays at 11 a.m. Bring a towel and enjoy a popsicle while listening to a picture book story outside in the children’s garden area. Registration not required. No program during inclement weather. Plainville Public Library, 56 East Main St., Plainville. (860) 793-1450.

NOW thru AUG. 18

BRISTOL

FREE SUMMER LUNCH. For children 0-18. Served Monday to Friday, 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Children receive a nutritious lunch of a sandwich, milk, fruit, vegetable. Bristol Public Library, 5 High St., Bristol. Free. www.fns.usda.gov/sfsp/summer-food-service-program

NOW thru AUG. 17

PLAINVILLE

STORYCRAFT. Thursdays, 10:30 a.m. Each week Miss Margaret will read a story and lead a craft project. The craft also will be available for drop-in visitors until 4 p.m. (while supplies last). Plainville Public Library, 56 East Main St., Plainville. (860) 793-1450.