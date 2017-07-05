Miscellaneous listings, starting July 7

SATURDAY, JULY 8

OTHER

SINGLES MINIATURE GOLF. Held by Social Connections. 2 p.m. Safari Golf, 2340 Wilbur Cross Highway, Berlin. After enjoy refreshments. $8 admission. (860) 582-8229.

FRIDAY, JULY 14

OTHER

SINGLES HAPPY HOUR. Held by Social Connections. 5 p.m. Amici Italian Grill, 280 Main St., Middletown. No charge. (860) 582-8229.

FRIDAY, JULY 21

SOUTHINGTON

2017 ANNUAL FUNDRAISER GOLF TOURNAMENT. Register, 9 a.m. Shotgun, 10 a.m. Benefits Turning Point New England. Southington Country Club, 150 Savage St., Plantsville. (860) 919-6279. (860) 331-9215.

COLORING CRAZE PARTY. 7 to 9 p.m. Bring your coloring books and supplies. Wine and cheese provided. Bristol Historical Society, 98 Summer St., Bristol. $5. Pre-registration required. Mail in requests. Write Color Craze on the outside of the envelope. BHS, PO Box, 1393, Bristol, 06011-1393. (860) 583-6309.

MONDAY, AUG. 7

BRISTOL

CENTRAL CONNECTICUT CHAMBERS OF COMMERCE 26TH ANNUAL GOLF TOURNAMENT. 10:30 a.m., registration. 11 to noon, lunch. 12 p.m., shotgun start. Tunxis Country Club, 87 Town Farm Rd., Farmington. (860) 584-4718. www.CentralCTChambers.org

TUESDAY, AUG. 8

PLAINVILLE

FOXWOODS CASINO TRIP. Held by AARP Chapter 4146. Promotional package includes buffet and credit for slot machines. $25. Leaves Our Lady of Mercy parking lot, 19 S. Canal St., Plainville at 8 a.m. and returns at 5:30 p.m.

THURSDAY, AUG. 17

BRISTOL

18TH ANNUAL REV. ROBERT J. LYSZ MEMORIAL GOLF TOURNAMENT. Benefit for St. Matthew School. 11 a.m., registration and lunch. 12:30 p.m., shotgun start-scramble format. 5 p.m., dinner/ reception/ raffle. Chippanee Country Club, Marsh Road, Bristol. $150 per golfer. $50 dinner only. Make checks payable to St. Matthew School Advancement. St. Matthew School, 33 Welch Dr., Forestville, CT 06010. StMatthewGolf@gmail.com, (860) 690-7975.

SUNDAY, AUG. 27

BRISTOL

‘ALL ABOARD FOR HOME SWEET HOME! THE THIRD ANNUAL TROLLEY TOUR OF BRISTOL AND FEDERAL HILL. Tours start in the First Congregational Church parking lot, Maple Street, Bristol at 1, 2:15, and 3:30 p.m. After tour, 5 p.m., free concert on the Federal Hill Green. Bring a chair or blanket, pack a picnic. Reservations required for tour. In case of inclement weather, check BristolFederalHill.org. $25. (860) 583-6070.

SATURDAY, SEPT. 16

BRISTOL

THE 17TH ANNUAL HEATHER BAILEY/ REED AND STEFANOW OPEN. 1 p.m. All proceeds of golf tournament to benefit the Heather Bailey Memorial Scholarship Fund. Entry fee includes 18 holes with a cart, Closest to Pin contests, Long Drive, dinner buffet. Simsbury Farms Golf Course, 100 Old Farms Rd., Simsbury. $130 a person. All fees must be paid by Sept. 2. No exceptions please. Make checks payable to HBMSF, P.O. Box 9008, Bristol, CT 06011-9008. (860) 585-5157.

SUNDAY, OCT. 22

OTHER

NEW BRITAIN HIGH SCHOOL CLASS OF 1960 75TH BIRTHDAY PARTY. 12 to 5 p.m. Chicken Buffet with salad, pasta, vegetable, dessert, coffee, tea, and soda. Cash bar. Stanley Golf Course, Bank Nine Tavern, 245 Hartford Rd., New Britain. Golf cart transportation available from parking lot. Jnoyes1485@cox.net, (860)747-6137, terrymarie65@cox.net, (860)674-1279. www.NBHS1960.com. RSVP by Oct. 1

NOW thru JULY 31

SOUTHINGTON

ART EXHIBIT BY P.R. BAILEY (ABBE WADE) AND JOANNE HATCH. The Gallery at The Orchards, 34 Hobart St., Southington. (860) 628-5656.

NOW thru JULY 30

BRISTOL

EXHIBIT FEATURING THE PAINTINGS BY JUAN ANDREU. Andreu is the master carver for the New England Carousel Museum. New England Carousel Museum, 95 Riverside Ave., Bristol. Admission to the exhibit and opening reception included in general admission.