SkyRide permanently closed at Lake Compounce

The SkyRide will no longer be operating at Lake Compounce.

Today a spokesperson for Lake Compounce said the theme park has permanently closed the SkyRide “due to the rugged terrain of the mountain and the limited access to the remote area.”

“We look forward to utilizing the loading zone area for future attractions in the coming years to continue to bring unforgettable fun to America’s longest continuously operating amusement park,” said Lake Compounce spokesperson Sara Frias in a statement.

Since 1997, the SkyRide brought theme park visitors over Southington Mountain in a ski-lift style chair before descending.