Carousel museum to hold volunteer open house July 20

The New England Carousel Museum holding a Volunteer Open House on Thursday, July 20, from 6 to 7 p.m. Attendees will enjoy a tour of the building at 95 Riverside Ave., Bristol while they snack on light refreshments, learn about the volunteer program, and mingle with museum staff and other volunteers.

If you have an appreciation for art, history and the preservation of the past, or are simply looking to join a group, consider joining the roster of museum volunteers. As a volunteer, you can set your schedule as you are available and willing to donate your time. Volunteers receive a free one year membership to the museum, invitations to museum events and enjoy a sense of community within the organization.

For more information or to register, call the Carousel Museum at (860)585-5411, email manager@thecarouselmuseum.org, or visit http://www.thecarouselmuseum.org/book-online.