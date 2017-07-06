Chamber golf tourney coming Aug. 7

On Monday, Aug. 7, the Central Connecticut Chambers of Commerce will hold its 26th Annual Golf Tournament at Tunxis Country Club in Farmington, Conn. The event includes 18 holes of golf, opportunities for prizes at selected holes, gifts for golfers, lunch, snacks and dinner. Registration begins at 10:30 a.m. followed by lunch in the pavilion from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. Lunch includes hamburgers, hot dogs, sausage, chips, soda, water, and beer. Shotgun, four person scramble starts at 12 p.m. The day will conclude with dinner, a raffle and awards. A portion of the proceeds from the golf tournament will benefit the chamber’s community projects including supporting local service organizations, Route 6 flags, holiday lights, Mum Festival and more.

The tournament, which utilizes Tunxis’s two 18 hole courses, will feature refreshments on the course, contests including closest to the pin, longest drive, and closest to the line, free gifts for all golfers, and hole in one prizes including $10,000, two Harley Davidson motorcycles, and two cars. Awards will also be presented to the best foursome on each course. The night will be capped off with a raffle with prizes including a flat screen TV, a social membership to Chippanee Country Club, an overnight stay at the Hartford Marriott Farmington, Palace Theater tickets, gift certificates, camping gear, gift baskets, and much more. The evening will be emceed by Maxwell McGee of 102.9 The Whale.

In addition to foursomes and individual golfers, there are many sponsorship opportunities available. The Platinum Sponsorship includes a foursome with two tee signs, deluxe gifts, program recognition, and digital recognition at dinner. The Diamond Sponsorship includes a foursome with two tee signs, special gifts, program recognition, and digital recognition at dinner. The Gold Sponsorship includes a foursome with a tee sign, gifts, program recognition, and digital recognition at dinner. A lunch and dinner are also included. There are also options for beverage, lunch, dinner, raffle, and driving range sponsorships where the sponsor’s name will be displayed at the corresponding location.

Other options include two tee signs with one sign on each course, or one tee sign on one course.

Anyone interested in donating a raffle prize or golfer gift bag item for this event, contact the chamber at (860)584-4718 or info@centralctchambers.org. All donors will be recognized at the tournament and raffle donors will be announced when their prize is drawn. Contact the chamber at (860) 584-4718 for more information on how you can contribute to this event.

Registration is on a first-come, first-served basis.

To register for the golf tournament, visit www.centralctchambers.org/events, email Info@CentralCTChambers.org or call (860) 584-4718.