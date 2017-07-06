Obituaries: David Joseph Alexander Jr.

David Joseph Alexander Jr., 64, of Meriden, former Plymouth resident died Tuesday July 4, 2017 at Silver Springs Care Center, Meriden.

David was born October 23, 1952 in Waterbury, CT, son of the late David and Eleanor (Hess) Alexander. He was a U.S. Navy veteran serving during the Vietnam Era.

He leaves behind a brother, Roland Alexander of Plymouth; his four sisters, Irene Eldred of Bristol, Leona Eldred of Meriden, Harriett Hosford of Waterbury, and Geri Russ of Griffin, GA; his sister-in-law, Betty Alexander of Winter Haven, FL; his brother-in law, Steve Grozik of Terryville, he also leaves many nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his brothers, Edwin and Raymond Alexander; his sisters, Gloria Alexander and Blanch Grozik; his niece, Kathy Grozik; his nephews, Tracy and Roger Eldred and his brother-in-law Rolla Eldred.

The family would like to thank Silver Springs Care Center for taking such good care of David.

Funeral services will be 11:00AM on Saturday at the Scott Funeral Home, 169 Main St., Terryville. Burial with military honors will be in St. Joseph Cemetery, Bristol. Relatives and friends may call at the funeral home Saturday morning from 9:00 to 11:00AM.

