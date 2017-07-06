Police identify suspect of vandalism act in surveillance video

Police have arrested and charged the suspect connected to an act of vandalism at South Side Meat Market yesterday.

According to a press release from the Bristol Police Department, 18-year-old Brandon Langan of Bristol was charged with third degree criminal mischief after he was identified on a surveillance camera showing the vandalism incident at 145 West Street. The video, which was posted on the Facebook, shows the suspect outside the meat market where he walked up to a flowerpot and kicked it several times before trying to tip it over. He then tips over the plant after multiple attempts, and is seen ripping out a nearby plant when he walks away.

Langan was released on a non-surety bond, and is due in Bristol Superior Court on July 17, the release said.

To see the full video, visit www.facebook.com/dan.gallant3/videos/10207270623682267/.